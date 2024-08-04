In time for its 20th anniversary, the company revamped its most popular rooftop tent and outdoor gear hauler

There’s hardly been a better time to escape into the outdoors. Campers, rooftop tents, travel trailers, and pretty much every bit of decent outdoor gear and apparel have all been getting lighter, stronger, and more accessible. This month, SylvanSport — one of our favorite go-to brands for featherweight outdoor vehicle accessories — announced the debut of the 2025 Micro Adventure Series just in time for its 20th-anniversary celebration.

Everything we know about SylvanSport’s 2025 Micro Adventure Series

The all-new series of vehicles and camping accessories include the à la carte Loft Rooftop Tent. It’s a revamped version of the company’s beloved RTT, now with a roomier, more durable, and more versatile design. The aluminum shell construction can take even more of a beating than the current model. It offers plenty of storage, thanks to the combination of multiple pockets on the interior and an integrated rack system built to carry whatever outdoor adventure gear you’re hauling. It’s all packed into an ultra-compact footprint that fits on the roof of almost any vehicle, including crossovers, SUVs, and sedans.

The company’s Go Easy trailer gets a serious upgrade, too, with the new Go Easy HD option. It offers the same great versatility for towing kayaks, bikes, and more. But new for 2025 is the addition of a beefier suspension package. Combined with a Dexter torsion axle, a 2-inch spacer lift, and larger, chunkier tires, the HD variation delivers better ground clearance, carrying capacity, and a significantly smoother ride. It’s purpose-built to help you get farther off-road than ever before. The standout feature here is the featherweight design that allows both the Go Easy and Go Easy HD models to be towed by almost any vehicle, even smaller sedans.

Finally, SylvanSport’s TraiLoft HD is a micro camper that combines the Loft Rooftop Tent and Go Easy HD trailer into a single, ultra-versatile towable. It’s designed to bring all of the convenience of the Loft RTT down closer to ground level, making it easier to tow and easier on your vehicle’s gas mileage.

The design also allows you to park your “bedroom” for the night without dealing with one of the most frustrating things about traditional rooftop tents — having to pack everything up and unpack everything again every time you want to move your vehicle, head off on a nearby hike, or run into town for groceries. The entire setup weighs less than 500 pounds, ensuring that it’s towable by almost anything on the road with at least four wheels.

Get your own SylvanSport 2025 Micro Adventure Series trailer, camper, or rooftop tent

Everything in the Micro Adventure series — the trailer, the camper, and the rooftop tent — is now available. SylvanSport is accepting preorders with delivery for all three products expected in September 2024. The Loft rooftop tent retails for $2,995, while the Go Easy HD Kayak/Bike Trailer will be available for $3,595. Customers can snag the company’s flagship TraiLoft HD Micro Camper combo starting at $6,595.