 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

A new study ranks the safest national parks to visit (Spoiler: Grand Canyon is pretty dangerous)

These are the safest national parks, according to a new study

Rachel Dennis
By
Nathan McBride / Unsplash

America’s great nature, ranging from the most and least visited national parks, can take our breath away, stop us in our tracks, and remind us of the vast wildness of where we come from. While this unadulterated nature is certainly awe-inspiring, it can also be dangerous, especially if unprepared.

So, let’s talk all about park safety. From seeing which parks are safest to explore to those that carry the most risk, you’ll learn what you need to know to have a safe and enjoyable trip.

Austin Walker / Unsplash

The safest parks for your next adventure

You may be wondering, what makes a park more secure than others? Firstly, the maintenance, signage, and accessibility features of a park have a big role to play in their safety. Staff is important as well, as having enough rangers to patrol and protect visitors can make a difference.

Recommended Videos

Statistics also allow us to get a deeper look at what parks are least likely to result in injury.

Related

The scales measuring national park safety scores usually range from 0 to 10. A higher score means safer, while a lower score suggests higher risk.

With that said, here are the top three safest national parks based on comprehensive park data gathered and analyzed by KUHL:

The Gateway Arch National Park monument against sillouhetted clouds
Deepak Adhikari / Unsplash

1. Gateway Arch National Park

The Gateway Arch National Park is known for its impressive 630-foot monument, and despite being one of the most popular bucket list destinations for St. Louis, it’s quiet on the injury front. It ranks at 7.8, making it a beacon of safety for visitors.

This is an urban park that’s easily accessible when emergencies take place. Between 2007 and 2022, almost 3 million people visited this park, and no missing person reports were made for the site. The park also has a great ranger-to-visitor ratio, so you’ll be well-protected.

A trail along the Petrified National Park
Caleb Jack / Unsplash

2. Petrified Forest National Park

The gorgeous and expansive Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona is a paradise for exploration, with an impressive safety score of 7.57. This place is known for its fossils and stone-like trees, preserved for over 200 million years, that bring visitors back in time.

This park gets one-third of the annual visitors of Gateway Arch National Park — just under 10 million people. These lower numbers naturally reduce the amount of accidents, but the relatively flat terrain also plays a role in creating a safe environment.

Without deep canyons, steep cliffs, or dangerous wildlife, you can explore this park without worrying about the likelihood of an accident.

a winding river in the Kobuk Valley National Park
NPS Photo by Neal Herbert / Flickr

3. Kobuk Valley National Park

While many Alaskan National Parks are more dangerous than those in the contiguous states, the Kobuck Valley National Park has a score of 7.54, giving it the distinction of being the third safest park. There have been zero reported deaths in the park in over a decade, and the park is frequented by slightly more than 10,000 people annually.

This is a truly remote park with few trails or facilities, but the landscape is other-worldly and worth the trek, given the overall low risk. Seven dedicated park rangers can assist and track visitors, and there are plenty of safe and serene adventures along the Kobuk River and rolling dunes.

A view of the grand canyon during the day
Quinn Nietfeld / Unsplash

Which are the most dangerous national parks?

As you may have gathered from our not-so-suspenseful spoiler title, the Grand Canyon is a relatively dangerous park. It ranks as the riskiest due to its 165 deaths in the past 16 years. This averages to just over 10 deaths a year, which is a number that can be too high for comfort.

Following the Grand Canyon, the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park has a safety score of 0.63, and the Isle Royale National Park follows closely behind with a score of 0.66. The North Cascades National Park, the fourth on the list of most dangerous parks, has had 24 deaths between 2007 to 2022.

Popular locations like Yosemite National Park, Grand Teton National Park, and Yellowstone National Park are safer, but both report occasional cases of missing persons.

Despite these numbers, it’s not very likely that you’ll be a statistic. Dozens of incidents spread out over more than a decade are bound to occur, considering that hundreds of millions of people from around the world enjoy national parks and come to these locations.

A hiker heading out on a trail in an open field.
Krisjanis Mezulis / Unsplash

Stay safe in national parks with these tips

Luckily, taking the proper precautions can drastically reduce the risk you carry when enjoying the best of the great outdoors. Follow these expert tips to stay safe in National Parks:

  • Be careful with photography and videography: Selfies do more than distract you from the environment. They can also cause slips, bumps, or trips that could be dangerous.
  • Stay away from restricted areas: While it can feel liberating to go out on your own, there’s usually a good reason that park areas are closed down. Heed warnings and talk to rangers before exploring on your own.
  • Let people know where you are: Emergencies happen, but even a sprained ankle can become life or death when you’re alone. Let at least one person know your itinerary when you’re headed to a national park.
  • Plan for weather: It’s not uncommon to experience multiple seasons in a single-day visit to a park, so plan your clothing and transportation accordingly.

If you’re going into remote areas alone, study solo hiking tips that will prepare you for anything coming your way. Investing in backcountry safety gear can enlist innovation and technology as handy safety tools.

Adventure is a delicate balance between excitement and risk, so make sure to embrace a bit of each for a well-balanced, successful trip. The national park system has been developed to support visitors, so take advantage and ask for help whenever you’re in doubt about the safest way to explore.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Rachel Dennis
Rachel Dennis
Author
Artist & writer with a flair for the outdoors, sustainability & travel. Off-duty chef, bookworm, and conversation lover.
These national parks have the most gorgeous winter hiking trails
Here are some of the best national parks for winter hiking.
Teton National Park in winter.

As the winter season starts to creep into your favorite US national parks, you might be thinking that it's time to put away your hiking boots. Not so fast! There are several national parks that have trails open during the winter time. In this article, we'll discuss four gorgeous national parks and what hiking opportunities lie in store for you.

Yellowstone National Park
While many roads are closed at Yellowstone National Park during the winter season, there are several trails that remain accessible to hikers. You'll need to go to the North entrance in Montana because that's the only one that's open in winter. They have guided skiing and snowshoeing tours. Roads can close in snowy weather, so make sure you check the conditions before you visit.

Read more
Grand Canyon closures expected to last into 2025 – what to know before you go hiking or camping
Planning a trip to the Grand Canyon? Hold that thought
The South Rim of the Grand Canyon (Arizona)

Are you planning a trip to the Grand Canyon? You'd better hold that thought. The National Park Service has just announced a series of closures for various trails and campgrounds within Grand Canyon National Park that could impact your trip. Fortunately, they aren't permanent, and they are mostly construction-related closures. In this article, we will explore the details of these closures, their expected durations, and the importance of adhering to the guidelines set forth by the National Park Service.
Grand Canyon North Rim closures
The Transcanyon Waterline construction-related closures will affect several popular areas within the Grand Canyon. The closures are as follows:

Silver Bridge: September 15 to December 31, 2025.

Read more
Forget overcrowded national parks – these are the best hiking trails in national forests
Enjoy nature the way it was intended — without hordes of tourists
Pisgah National Forest yellow flowers with pine trees.

National parks are full of majestic landscapes and are among the most sought-after vacation spots in the country. But as beautiful as they are, these parks often suffer from a curse of their own success -- overcrowding. The sheer volume of visitors can sometimes shatter the tranquility of nature, making it difficult to fully appreciate the serenity you sought. Fortunately, we have compiled a list of the best hiking spots in national forests, where you can escape the throngs of tourists in the national parks and reconnect with the great outdoors.

Pisgah National Forest: North Carolina
Catawba Falls Trail
With an elevation of 1,932 feet and a hiking distance of just 3 miles, the Catawba Falls Trail is a perfect escape from crowded national parks. Located in the southeastern reaches of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this trail leads to the enchanting Catawba Falls, formed by the headwaters of the Catawba River. Along the way, hikers are treated to the sight of not one, but two beautiful waterfalls, making this hike a must-visit for nature enthusiasts.
South Toe River Loop
For a longer but equally serene hike, the South Toe River Loop offers an elevation of 3,282 feet and a 3.5-mile journey. Starting and ending at the Black Mountain Campground, this trail winds its way along the river, flanked by towering trees and majestic mountains.
Graveyard Fields Trail
With an elevation of 5,289 feet and a hiking distance of 2.9 miles, the Graveyard Fields Trail is a fantastic hike along the Blue Ridge Mountains. Named after the stumps that dot the landscape, resembling gravestones, this trail isn't only rich in natural beauty but also steeped in history. It's an excellent place for foraging blueberries or catching a glimpse of a black bear, offering a unique and adventurous experience for hikers.

Read more