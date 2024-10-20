Ticket prices for the 2025 Ryder Cup not seen as a hole-in-one

If you love the PGA, you follow all of the events, not just the big four that fans can’t wait for. The biennial men’s golf competition, the Ryder Cup, is back in the U.S. this year, and the hype for this event is high. But it is not as high as the ticket price, which is causing an enthusiastic debate. If you want to attend this event before it returns to the UK, you might only be able to afford to catch it on the television. This is why the Ryder Cup ticket price is being called a whiff.

The Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup is played every two years, alternating between the U.S. and the UK in odd-numbered years. There was a little hiccup due to COVID, but it is back to odd years, with 2025 bringing it home to New York. The 45th edition will be held at the Bethpage Black Golf Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York, from September 23rd through the 28th, with the big match days being Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The event is a group effort between the PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe, which includes the PGAs of Europe, the PGA of Great Britain, and the PGA European Tour, and was first established 97 years ago, in 1927.

The ticket controversy

Tickets for these esteemed events are usually pricy, but when the single-day $749.51 ticket price was revealed — for reference, the 2025 PGA Championship tickets range from $69 to $262 — jaws were dropped. At perhaps the most expensive ticket for a golf event, the daily price means a lot of fans can’t afford to be there.

What might be more upsetting is that Bethpage Black Course, one of the top courses in the world, is one of the most affordable public courses. Residents can play a round for $65 during the week and $75 on the weekends, and only $39 during the week and $45 on weekends for twilight rounds.

Over 500,000 hopeful fans registered for the lottery for a chance to get tickets, and we wish every one of them luck. For those who can’t swing that price tag, Peacock, NBC Sports, and the Golf Channel covered the last Ryder Cup, so they should let the rest of us watch from our living rooms next September.