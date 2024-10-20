 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Ryder Cup ticket prices soar for 2025 event

Ticket prices for the 2025 Ryder Cup not seen as a hole-in-one

By
Ryder Cup trophy on the golf course.
Ryder Cup

If you love the PGA, you follow all of the events, not just the big four that fans can’t wait for. The biennial men’s golf competition, the Ryder Cup, is back in the U.S. this year, and the hype for this event is high. But it is not as high as the ticket price, which is causing an enthusiastic debate. If you want to attend this event before it returns to the UK, you might only be able to afford to catch it on the television. This is why the Ryder Cup ticket price is being called a whiff.

The Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup winning team.
Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup is played every two years, alternating between the U.S. and the UK in odd-numbered years. There was a little hiccup due to COVID, but it is back to odd years, with 2025 bringing it home to New York. The 45th edition will be held at the Bethpage Black Golf Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York, from September 23rd through the 28th, with the big match days being Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Recommended Videos

The event is a group effort between the PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe, which includes the PGAs of Europe, the PGA of Great Britain, and the PGA European Tour, and was first established 97 years ago, in 1927.

Related

The ticket controversy

Bethpage Black Golf Course.
Bethpage Black Golf Course

Tickets for these esteemed events are usually pricy, but when the single-day $749.51 ticket price was revealed — for reference, the 2025 PGA Championship tickets range from $69 to $262 — jaws were dropped. At perhaps the most expensive ticket for a golf event, the daily price means a lot of fans can’t afford to be there.

What might be more upsetting is that Bethpage Black Course, one of the top courses in the world, is one of the most affordable public courses. Residents can play a round for $65 during the week and $75 on the weekends, and only $39 during the week and $45 on weekends for twilight rounds. 

Over 500,000 hopeful fans registered for the lottery for a chance to get tickets, and we wish every one of them luck. For those who can’t swing that price tag, Peacock, NBC Sports, and the Golf Channel covered the last Ryder Cup, so they should let the rest of us watch from our living rooms next September.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
The best golf courses in Michigan: Grab a tee time at these great spots
The best golf courses in Michigan are all open to the general public with no membership needed
The Bluffs course at Arcadia Bluffs Golf Course.

Michigan is a golf mecca for those who want courses that will be challenging for any skill level while offering the most beautiful views of the state's lakes. Having over 650 public courses to enjoy the view of Lake Superior and Lake Michigan doesn't hurt. If you want to find out what kind of golfer you are, these are the best golf courses in Michigan to help you know where you stand.
Forest Dunes Golf Club

Tee up at all of these at Forest Dunes Golf Club and see which one gives you a better time.
Forest Dunes
The 1973 Open Champ Tom Weiskopf designed this gorgeous course in the Huron National Forest. The front 9 takes you through the woods, and the back 9 is all about the sand dunes and water features. If, by some chance, you need it, there is a 19th hole to settle score disputes.
The Loop
The Loop was designed by architect Tom Doak in an attempt to impress the owners of the club. He did it by calling on the inspirational Scottish links courses to build a reversible golf course. Players go back and forth along the Red and Black fairways on alternate days, using the same 18 holes in a loop.

Read more
When was golf invented?
When was golf invented? The lore of the game is older than you think
Golfers playing on a course with a golf cart to the side.

 

While you stand on the fairway, ready to hit a punch shot, think about if you couldn't play golf anymore. How would you feel if it didn't exist? Have you wondered about what golf was like in the early days? Do you have any idea when it started? Where did the game come from? The next time you step up to swing an iron on your favorite course, muse on how the game of golf got to where it is today. When was golf invented? Here is when your go-to sport for relaxation, socialization — maybe a bit of exercise — came to be.
When golf was invented

Read more
What is a bogey in golf?
What is a bogey in golf and where did the term come from?
A golfer taking a swing on the golf course.

Even if you want to swing your clubs as a weekend hobby and have no desire to reach professional status, knowing the basics of golf is a must. To help you thrive on the green, you need to understand the scoring system. If you don't know how to keep score, how will you improve your game? If you are new to golf and need to learn the lingo, there are words that won't make sense at first. You could get an eagle, score a birdie, see an albatross, or land a bogey. What is a bogey in golf? This is what it means for your scorecard.
Scoring in golf

The scoring terminology for golf has a common theme — and it has to do with birds. Eagle, birdie, albatross, and bogey. It sounds like people are throwing out random feathery friends they see in the sky. To understand how scoring in golf goes, you have to know how par works first.
What par is in golf
It doesn't matter how many holes the course you're playing on has; each hole has a par number. Course designers and experienced players come together to determine what each hole's par should be so it's not a number they plucked from thin air.

Read more