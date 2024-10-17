The Annika show will still go on at the Pelican Golf Club

The entire country waited to see what Hurricane Milton would do to the Gulf Coast of Florida. We watched people come up with inventive ways to protect their homes, saw the lines of cars stuck in traffic for hours trying to evacuate, and hoped the people who stayed would get through okay. Now that the aftermath has been properly assessed, things are being put back together and restored to pre-hurricane conditions. For those in Belleair, Florida, that means shifting focus back on preparing for the LPGA’s The Annika event, which is held annually at the Pelican Golf Club. Not even post-hurricane conditions will stop golfers from swinging for the Annika Award.

The Pelican Golf Club

The Pelican Golf Club sits on Florida’s Southeast side, less than three miles away from Clearwater’s downtown. The club took on heavy flooding due to Hurricane Milton, with winds and heavy rains flooding the course. Chris Corr, the Director of Grounds, and the rest of the team at the Pelican have been working to ensure the course is good to go for the LPGA’s penultimate event. The COO of Pelican Golf Club reported that the club took the hurricane on with exceptional grace and that cleanup efforts will see things ready in time for the event.

The Annika Event

Taking place from November 14th through the 17th, The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican event is in its fifth year, with Lilia Vu the 2023 Champion after back-to-back wins by Nelly Korda. The top female golfers will compete for a purse total of $3.25 million and 500 CME points. The event is named after professional golfer Annika Sorenstam, who won 96 international tournaments in her career — the most of any female golfer.

For those who follow all sports, WNBA Star Caitlin Clark is set to make an appearance on Wednesday for the Pro-Am portion of the event. The Rolex-sponsored and Annika Sorenstam-hosted event can be followed on Peacock Live or the Golf Channel Live. We are glad this LPGA annual event held at the Pelican Golf Club can safely continue this year for the fifth anniversary.