 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The must-know queen of knots: How to tie an alpine butterfly knot

This knot is a multidirectional, all-purpose choice for around camp

Tom Kilpatrick
By

Every good outdoorsman knows to take a length of rope or paracord with them in their pack when they hit the trail because there's almost no end to what you can achieve with an arsenal of knots and some imagination.

Whether you're looking for innovative ways to set up your tarp, want to create hanging points for lanterns around your camp, or need to create an anchor point in your rope, the alpine butterfly knot is a must-know for an outdoorsman.

Related Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • A piece of rope

  • Patience

This queen of knots — the king role being taken up by the bowline knot — creates a stand-alone loop in the middle of a rope. Sure, you could potentially achieve the same with a figure 8 knot, but the alpine butterfly knot has two key advantages over any other mid-rope loop knot.

Firstly, you can three-way load the alpine butterfly safely. This means you can haul on the loop, as well as both ends of the rope, without the rope being significantly weakened. Secondly, the alpine butterfly knot can always be untied once you're finished with it. So how do you tie this queen of knots?

This Knot is a GAMECHANGER! - The Alpine Butterfly Knot.

Alpine butterfly knot

How to tie a knot: The alpine butterfly knot

Step 1: With one end of the rope toward you and the other going away, wrap the rope around your hand three times. Starting from your wrist, number these loops 1, 2, and 3.

Step 1 tying an alpine butterfly knot

Step 2: Loop 2 — the middle loop — will be your working loop and is the only loop you should need to move. The alpine butterfly knot can also be remembered as the under, over, under knot. Begin by tucking loop 2 underneath loop 3.

Step 2 tying an alpine butterfly knot
Related

Step 3: From here, take that loop back over the top of the other loops for the over section of the knot.

Step 3 tying an alpine butterfly knot

Step 4: Now take loop 2 back underneath loops 1 and 3 for the final under section.

Step 4 tying an alpine butterfly knot

Step 5: Hold the end of loop 2 and slide the knot from your hand. Pull on both ends and on the loop to dress your knot.

Step 5 tying an alpine butterfly knot

Step 6: You can adjust the size of your loop by feeding the rope through the knot in either direction.

Step 6 tying an alpine butterfly knot

Once you've mastered the alpine butterfly knot, you'll suddenly find a whole load of uses for it that you never thought of. As with all outdoor knots, it might not be used too regularly, but when it's the right knot for a task, no other will suffice.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Learn How to Tie a Square Knot in 6 Easy Steps
A reef knot is tied against a tree

The square knot — also known as the reef knot — is one of the first knots you learn. In fact, you've most likely been tying it almost daily without even realizing it. The square knot is two overhand knots tied in opposite directions and is the knot we use to tie our shoes and hiking boots — albeit with loops. Sounds easy, right? Well, the good news is that it is, but it's also easy to get wrong and we recommend practicing so you don't end up with a granny knot instead.

Read more
How To Build Tarp Shelters Using These 5 Easy Designs
The view from the inside of a tarp tent.

Camping tarps are one of the most useful items of equipment you can pack into your backpack. True, they aren't exactly glamorous, and they lack the magic and wow factor that tools and technology hold. They're just a tarp. How exciting can that be? Well, in a world of high-tech camping tents and modern motorhomes, the humble camping tarp can get you closer to nature than any other sleeping system.

Read more
How to Clean A Cooler That’s Smelly, Moldy, or Stained
Group of friends camping by a lake.

You use your cooler for pool parties, tailgates, and barbecues, so it’s bound to get dirty over time. When you forget or put off cleaning your best cooler, it’s likely to be moldy or smelly due to grime, dirt, spills, and debris. Having a cooler that looks like a science experiment is gross, and over time it can even become a health hazard. Nothing ruins a weekend in the woods like good ol' fashioned food poisoning, so it’s vital to clean your cooler to keep your perishable goods safe.

Read more