 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

This popular Great Smoky Mountains trail will be closed for 18 months — where to hike instead

You won't see this Great Smoky Mountains Favorite for another 18 months. Here's why.

By
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Wolfgang Kaehler / Getty Images

Laurel Falls Trail is a popular destination at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Seeing over 300,000 hikers annually, it’s one of the park’s most iconic trails. While Gatlinburg was largely spared by Hurricane Helene, Laurel Falls Trail has become unsafe due to loose, broken pavement and other safety hazards. This is largely because the trail hasn’t been repaved at all since the trail was made in 1963. The National Park Service is committed to the safety of this trail, so the park has funded a rehabilitation project to give Laurel Falls Trail a well-deserved makeover.

This project will be extensive. The National Park Service reports that they will be making huge upgrades to the trailhead parking area, expanding it by about fifty parking spaces and adding a designated pathway with a guardrail to connect pedestrians to the trailhead. They will also be repaving all of the trails and installing new educational signage along the way to provide wayfinding, bear safety, and Leave No Trace guidance.

Recommended Videos

This rehabilitation project will begin on January 6, 2025, and is expected to be completed in eighteen months. While Laurel Falls will be closed during this time, the National Park Service encourages visitors to the area to explore one of the other trails along the Great Smoky Mountains.

  • Baskins Creek Trail: This is a moderate 3.1-mile out-and-back hike through forested hills. At the end, you can view Baskins Creek Falls, which is a two-tiered waterfall.
  • Cove Hardwood Nature Trail: This 0.8-mile loop is a gentle, family-friendly trail through the towering trees of the Smoky Mountains.
  • Cove Mountain Trail to Cataract Falls: If waterfalls are your goal, definitely try Cove Mountain Trail. Cataract Falls is just 1.1 miles round-trip, and you can make the trip with kids in tow. If you’d like to extend your adventure to something a bit more challenging, just follow the Cove Mountain Trail for more scenic views.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Where to stay for your unforgettable multi-day trip to Yosemite
Whatever your comfort level, Yosemite National Park has lodging options that exceed expectations.
where to stay in yosemite national park matthew fournier yedrqd2phy8 unsplash

Yosemite is one of those national parks that you could explore for eternity. We might not have that long, but you'll need a great place to stay for whatever amount of time you plan to spend. Yosemite National Park is home to a variety of lodging options, including hotels, cabins, and campgrounds. Depending on the seasons and your preferences, you can choose from luxury accommodations to a rustic backwoods campsite. Here's where to stay in Yosemite National Park.
Hotel options at Yosemite National Park

If you're not a fan of sleeping on the ground, Yosemite has several hotels and lodges inside the park that could suit your desires.

Read more
Now’s your last chance to visit this popular national park before winter closures
It's your last chance to visit Yellowstone National Park before it winterizes
West ridge of Amphitheater Mountain at Yellowstone National Park in the winter

Yellowstone National Park is open year-round, but several closures in the wintertime can impact your visit. This year, Yellowstone will implement its winterizing procedures on October 31st, so get in your fall visit while you still can.
Here's everything you need to know about Yellowstone's upcoming winter closures.

Starting November 1, the West, South, and East entrances and most park roads will close to regular vehicles as park officials prepare them for snowmobile and snowcoach season. The road from Tower Fall to Canyon Village (Dunraven Pass) will remain open through October 31, weather permitting. Not every road will close, though. One road that will remain open is the route between the North Entrance (Gardiner, Montana) and the Northeast Entrance (Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana), which passes through Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction, and Lamar Valley.

Read more
Here are the most jaw-dropping national parks in California
California has a lot to offer, including these amazing national parks
California's Channel Islands

California's national parks stand out with their diverse ecosystems and rich history. Come visit this beautiful state, and you'll see deserts, mountains, forests, beaches, and even volcanic areas. These national parks are some of the most well-loved areas across the country, and the best part is that many of them are relatively close to popular cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles. It's hard to choose a favorite since there's something for everyone in the Golden State, but here are the best national parks in California -- according to us.
Yosemite National Park

When thinking about the best national parks in California, this is often the first one that comes to mind — and with good reason. Yosemite National Park is best known for its stunning cliffs, waterfalls, and expansive trails system. Every kind of adventurer will find something thrilling to do here. With dramatic granite cliffs like the Half Dome and El Capitan, Yosemite is a world-class destination for rock climbers. You can also hike the Mist Trail to see Vernal Fall, or see some of the oldest trees in the world.

Read more