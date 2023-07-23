 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Getting a backcountry permit for Grand Canyon National Park just got a whole lot easier

Forget the month-long wait. Grand Canyon's permitting system is finally stepping into the 21st century.

Mike Richard
By
Man running through the desert landscape of The Grand Canyon.
Brian Erickson/Unsplash

After a few long, weird years of the pandemic, many of us were looking for any excuse to get outside. It’s no surprise then that everything outdoors-related — RV’ing, camping, hiking, kayaking, mountain biking — exploded in popularity. So, too, did our national parks, and that’s made visiting the most popular ones more difficult than ever. Thankfully, some of the best National Parks have been marching into the 21st century with modern reservation systems to streamline the process for visitors. Grand Canyon National Park is the latest to upgrade its process by allowing most backcountry campers to pay for and reserve their spots completely online.

Beginning with all calendar year 2024 and later dates, the National Park Service is moving its Grand Canyon backcountry permits to Recreation.gov. According to the official press release:

Recommended Videos

Backcountry use areas available online will include above rim areas, popular campgrounds along the main inner canyon trails of the Bright Angel and North Kaibab, and for the fall, winter and spring months, all areas between the Hermit Trail and the Grandview Trail off the South Rim, and the Clear Creek trail accessed from the North Kaibab trail. Remaining use areas and dates will be requested by working directly with staff at the Backcountry Information Center.

Related

The application window for 2024 dates won’t change from the current setup, meaning applicants must apply approximately four months in advance of their desired reservation. Applicants will be able to apply via an early online lottery system held over a two-week period ending on the first of the month that matches the existing deadline. So, for example, applicants will need to apply by January 1, 2024, for all May 2024 reservations; by February 1, 2024, for June reservations, and so on.

The service confirms this will allow roughly 80% of all campers to book and manage their reservations entirely online. Park Superintendent Ed Keable said, “Moving our backcountry permits to Recreation.gov has many important advantages for the public and our staff. We are pleased to be able to offer this improved system that will allow for improved visitor planning and experience.”

Most of us take online reservations for granted these days. But this seemingly small change affects Grand Canyon National Park’s backcountry campers and backpackers in a big way. It’s hard to imagine, but until now (and through the end of 2023, in fact), backcountry permit requests could only be submitted by fax, snail mail, or in person. Currently, park rangers hand-sort through thousands of requests to remove duplicates and use a randomized computer-based lottery system to approve requests. That process takes up to a month for what the NPS calls Earliest Consideration Requests. Later requests can take even longer to process, and, of course, there’s no guarantee they’ll be approved.

The fee structure hasn’t changed much. For 2024, campers will need to pay a nonrefundable $10 fee per permit application. Then, there’s a $12 nightly fee per person for below-rim areas or $4 nightly per person for above-rim areas. It’s not as complicated as it sounds, but feel free to check out the National Park Service’s dedicated FAQ page for the latest info on the new Grand Canyon National Park backcountry reservation system. However you plan to stay during your visit, check out our travel guide to make the most out of your next Grand Canyon visit, and remember to print out a camping packing list so you don’t forget anything.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
These are the best national parks to visit when the weather warms up
Dust off your backpack and lace up those hiking boots. Now's the time of year to hit the best National Parks in the U.S.
best national parks to visit in spring summer warm weather great sand dunes park and preserve colorado getty images

Warmer weather is finally here, and now is the perfect time to dust off your spring hiking gear or best camping gear and begin exploring the great outdoors. What better place than one of our many U.S. National Parks? Some are well-known icons, while others are little-known national treasures. Regardless, all are unique and represent some of the most beautiful and scenic destinations our nation has to offer. Here are the best national parks to visit when the weather warms up.
Great Sand Dunes National Park

This otherworldly sandbox of dunes, the tallest topping 750 feet, is set against the backdrop of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Great Sand Dunes National Park’s remote location in Colorado, paired with several peaks exceeding 13,000 feet and a few of the coveted "fourteeners" (those exceeding 14,000 feet), make for an adventure playground. Situated at just over 8,000 feet above sea level, it’s also an ideal campground for stargazing amidst a seemingly surreal landscape.
Great Sand Dunes National Park Website

Read more
The most and least visited National Parks: See popular sites (or avoid crowds)
Whether you like the least or most visited ones, these are the best National Parks out there
People kayaking down the river at the Big Bend National Park.

If you love the outdoors, history, camping, or backpacking, then you've probably visited a few National Parks in your day. Well, if you're looking for some new spots, we have the list of the most and least visited National Parks for you to plan your next visit around where to go.

Fun park facts
Before we dive into the specific parks, we want to dive into some fun park facts that we know you are dying to know.
Trivia time

Read more
Take a break at one of these U.S. National Parks this winter
From snowy vistas to winter sun and everything in-between, winter is a great time to explore U.S. National Parks

There's never really a bad time to visit a U.S. National Park. At any time of the year, they have plenty to offer, but some parks can be inhospitable during the height of summer thanks to massive crowds and sky-high temperatures. Winter is an especially unique time of year to explore, with landscapes and wildlife changing and adapting to the season. With fewer vehicles on the road and fewer hikers on the trail, you can feel as though the whole park is yours when you visit during what most people — wrongly — call the off-season.

National Parks have something on offer for everyone, too. Whether you're looking for wildlife or hiking trails, opportunities for winter camping, or a sightseeing break to mix up your journey to or from a ski resort. There are over four-hundred national parks to choose from in the U.S. and reducing it down to just a few for winter has been no easy task, but these — we think — are the best national parks to visit in winter.

Read more