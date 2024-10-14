 Skip to main content
The planned changes at this Georgia attraction are designed to make it more accessible

NPS seeks comment on infrastructure plans at Fort Pulaski National Monument

By
Fort Pulaski National Monument
NPS / NPS

The National Park Service (NPS) has just unveiled a new development concept plan for Fort Pulaski National Monument in Georgia. This plan is aimed at addressing infrastructure challenges caused by recent storms, sea-level rise, and outdated facilities.

Here are the major upgrades coming to Fort Pulaski National Monument

The proposed changes at Fort Pulaski National Monument will bring several key benefits to future visitors. By relocating the entrance booth closer to the visitor center, adding new parking areas, and modifying the road leading to the fort into a one-way traffic loop, this development plan hopes to solve many of the traffic problems currently experienced at the monument.

Additionally, the NPS plans to construct a new building near the U.S. Coast Guard station to house staff and equipment for park maintenance. They also plan to relocate the Volunteers-In-Parks (VIP) campsites to the field across from the maintenance yard.

Finally, the Fort Pulaski National Monument has also experienced significant damage caused by storms and sea-level rise. For this reason, many of the upgrades will include solving the current infrastructure deficiencies. This will include upgrading accessibility features such as restrooms and picnic areas to meet modern standards and support the monument’s long-term sustainability.

To guide decision-making, the NPS has prepared an Environmental Assessment (EA) to evaluate the potential effects of these actions. This assessment was prepared in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA). Public comments on both the plan and the EA are being solicited until November 9, 2024.

The NPS encourages public participation in shaping the future of Fort Pulaski, providing the opportunity for anyone to submit comments online through their project portal.

