 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Why Cotopaxi has become my favorite outdoor clothing brand

From bags to jackets, Cotopaxi has you covered with colorful, chic, and unique styles

Nick Hilden
By

A few years ago, I stumbled upon a new outdoor clothing brand that was just beginning to create something of a buzz. It had a travel bag that was gaining a lot of popularity among the digital nomad community, its clothing lineup was expanding and getting more and more attention, and its products were eco-friendly to boot. So I went ahead and ordered my first item from Cotopaxi — and I’ve been a huge fan ever since.

Let’s take a look at why Cotopaxi has quickly emerged as one of the best outdoor clothing brands.

Man wearing a Cotopaxi jacket.

Colors and style

The first thing that caught my eye when I encountered the Cotopaxi brand was its uniquely vibrant color scheme. As my partner put it when she received her colorful Allpa Del Dia backpack (each of which is uniquely colored due to the use of varying arrangements of leftover fabrics — more on how that helps the environment in a moment), “It looks like a tropical bird!”

Related

On top of that, the cut and styling of the company’s clothing and bags are unlike those of any other brand. They somehow manage to look both nostalgic to the 1970s or ’80s and futuristic at the same time.

The Cotopaxi Allpa 35 is a great bag for short trips.

The travel bags

I’m a huge fan of Cotopaxi’s Allpa travel pack series, which regularly leads in rankings of the best travel bags on the market. It’s a roomy bag with plenty of packing space, and though I personally prefer more pockets and dividers for extremely long-term travel over a month in duration, it’s ideal for weekenders or those on 10-day trips. Plus, it looks really, well, hip. This is my go-to when I’m traveling on a press trip and I want to look slick.

They have some other great bags too. I really like the Allpa Duffel, which I usually use for the gym, the beach, or road trips. It’s super durable, organizes well, and has plenty of space.

Colorful fanny pack for men.
REI

Eco-friendly

Something that really makes Cotopaxi stand out is its commitment to creating sustainable products and leveraging business operations that make a positive impact.

On the sustainability side of things, the company uses recycled, repurposed, ethically sourced materials, which currently account for 94% of its products. The goal is to reach 100% by 2025. The company is currently Climate Neutral Certified, which means it has reduced emissions and purchased offsets to the point where it is carbon neutral.

At the same time, the company is committed to fair labor practices. To support this initiative, it’s partnered with factories that are audited regularly to ensure adherence to a strict code of conduct.

Beyond all of that, the clothes are just plain comfortable. I wear my Fuego Down Jacket pretty much all the time. That might be the best endorsement for a clothing brand that there is.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
YY Nation — Stylish Shoes Looking To Stomp Their Environmental Impact
Matthew Denis
By Matthew Denis
December 13, 2021
YY Nation's Spectra Merino Shoe in yellow.

YY Nation's Spectra Merino Shoe in yellow. YY Nation

Looking to step up your style without impacting the environment? Look no further than YY Nation's, the maker of the world's lowest carbon footprint sneaker.

Read more
Zara Athleticz: Functional Performance In Minimalist, Sustainable Style
Matthew Denis
By Matthew Denis
September 30, 2021
Zara athletes take to the streets, sporting its new Athleticz line.

Zara athletes take to the streets, sporting its new Athleticz line.

If there is a brand that knows how to adapt to sports trends, it would be Zara. The largest company in the Inditex Group’s eight retail lines, Zara is in a permanent state of renewal, managing up to 20 clothing collections a year. And Inditex, the largest retailer in the world, already has a long history of collections in which sport is the main protagonist, most recently with its home gym fitness equipment. 

Read more
Inside Tentree’s Fully Biodegradable Fall Jacket and Sustainably Sourced Line
Matthew Denis
By Matthew Denis
September 29, 2021
Tentree's fully-biodegradable Nimbus Rain Jacket made of all compostable materials.

Tentree's sustainably-sourced, waterproof Nimbus Rain Jacket.

According to an EPA Office of Solid Waste assessment, the average American keeps an article of clothing for about three years. When these old clothes are tossed in the trash, they’re either burned, contributing to climate change through carbon dioxide emission, or they end up in a landfill, where they decompose for about 200 years, emitting carbon dioxide and even more potent methane gas. 

Read more