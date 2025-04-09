Merrell reimagines fan-favorites for a brand-new release

It’s a known fact that many footwear brands are reaching into their archives for their newer designs. Whether re-releasing a defunct design or remixing a vintage silhouette, many brands have found that many are feeling nostalgic with their footwear. Following this trend, Merrell is looking back at one of their archival lineups to bring back some of their retro icons. Remade for the contemporary user, the newest release is versatile, all-terrain, and modern. With three new colorways to match, the latest lineup from Merrell infuses the latest performance and comfort technology with the look and feel of some of their vintage cult-favorites. In time for the SS25 season, these new sneakers are as flexible as their namesake would describe.

Merrell 1TRL’s Cham Redux lineup

Inspired by Merrell’s archival Chameleon collection, the brand has introduced three new remixes that bring this cult favorite into the modern era. Composed of a suede and mesh upper, this all-rounder sneaker comes equipped with a molded TPU heel and toggle lace closure. To update the sneaker for a new generation, the sneaker features a FloatMax foam midsole for added cushion and comfort. Also included is the brand’s Cleansport NXT treatment, which helps provide natural odor control. A rubber outsole completes the design with extra traction and stability. Available now via Merrell’s webstore, the sneakers retail for $185. For this redesign, the brand has introduced the sneaker in three colorways: Black/Graphite, Cement, and Drab. These Merrell designs are a remixed version of a cult-favorite, perfect for practicality and style.