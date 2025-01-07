 Skip to main content
Merrell’s latest shoe is their fastest and most innovative design yet

By
While it’s not uncommon to see Merrell producing iconic and versatile outdoor footwear, their latest release is beyond what you’ve seen from them. In their newest sneaker, the athletic company merges lightweight practicality and style to create the ultimate hiking footwear. With its futuristic design, Merrell’s sneaker is a must-have for hikers looking to get more out of their outdoor shoes. Full of innovation and footwear technology, this new sneaker marks a new standard for the brand’s release in the upcoming year. Although hiking might be on hold for a few more months, these sneakers are unlikely to stick on shelves for long. 

Merrell’s SpeedARC Surge BOA

With their first release of the year, Merrell’s SpeedARC Surge BOA uses marathon shoe technology and adopts it for a walking pace. Crafted using Nylon FlexPlate technology that returns 100% more energy than the standard hiking boot, this shoe is made to absorb the impact of your hiking journey. Also included in the design is the FloatPro+ and Super Critical foam which involves active-trigger springs that offer double the cushioning, giving the user a soft impact in each step. 

On the outside of the shoe, Merrell has opted for Matryx uppers that combine Kevlar filaments and polyamide for a breathable and lightweight material. For extra traction, the shoe’s QuantumGrip outsole gives users confidence in durability and support. With almost every part of the shoe equipped with the latest footwear technology, there’s no doubt you can wear the design in most situations, from hiking to walking. Now available in two colorways, Raven and White, the new Merrell sneaker is available via the brand’s web store for $290.

