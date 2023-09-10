 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Cost to climb Mount Everest is skyrocketing because people keep dying

The per-person fee is what a whole expedition cost in 2015

Tom Kilpatrick
By
Prayer flags in front of Mount Everest.
Ananya Bilimale / Unsplash

There are too many dead bodies on Mount Everest; that’s the message from the Department of Tourism in Nepal. It might sound morbid, but in the several weeks it would take you to climb to the highest point on Earth, you’ll see plenty of those who were once ambitious climbers but succumbed to the challenge. There are so many bodies littering Mount Everest that it’s commonplace to use them as markers or signposts along the way.

If you’re one of the many would-be conquerors of this mighty mountain, none of this will shock you. But what might come as a shock is the knowledge that the endeavor — which already sets climbers back around $50,000 — is about to get even more expensive. But why is Nepal’s tourist board increasing the cost to reach the top of the world, and what’s it got to do with those who lost their lives trying to conquer what many consider the ultimate bucket list challenge?

A hiker looks out over Mount Everest.
Yana Druzhinina / Unsplash

What’s the situation with Mount Everest dead bodies?

There’s a good reason that the dead bodies on Mount Everest are raising the price: the removal cost. Retrieving a body from the higher camps, or the death zone, can cost between $20,000 and $200,000. Since Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay first summited the mountain in 1953, there have been over 200 deaths on the Nepal side. The retrieval of all those bodies could run to millions of dollars — and that presumes that they all had insurance.

Related

According to Nima Nuru Sherpa, the president of The Nepal Mountaineering Association, there are still climbers summiting the mountain who do not have adequate insurance. “We are discussing making insurance mandatory in search and rescue operations for all to support the retrieval of bodies from the mountain,” he said while talking with The Kathmandu Post. He also explained how the association has urged the government to issue royalty-free permits for retrieval at any time in the season.

Mount Everest with prayer flags in the foreground
Jean Woloszczyk / Unsplash / Unsplash

What’s the new cost of climbing Mount Everest?

It’s no small task cleaning up the tallest mountain in the world, and what’s more, there is hope that the incrase in costs will increase safety and success on the mountain. Recent years have seen the growth of smaller, relatively inexpensive organizations offering ‘budget’ opportunities to reach the top of the world. Climbing Mount Everest was once seen as the ultimate challenge for serious mountaineers, and there is hope from the Department of Tourism that the increase in cost and helping with body retrieval will once again see Mount Everest given the respect it deserves.

Recommended Videos

When the permit scheme was last reviewed in 2015, the climbing permit price was $11,000. This year, the cost is set to increase by nearly 50%, and if Mount Everest is on your agenda, a permit will set you back $15,000. The reality is that for those setting aside the money to stand 29,000 feet tall, this isn’t going to make or break your trip, but it might help make an enormous difference to what should be one of the world’s pristine places.

Editors' Recommendations

Tom Kilpatrick
Tom Kilpatrick
Contributor
A London-born outdoor enthusiast, Tom took the first ticket out of suburban life. What followed was a twelve-year career as…
Gear up at the best locally owned outdoor stores in the U.S.
Adventure big, shop small. Skip the online mega retailers and support your local outdoor gear supply shop
Gray and blue "OPEN" sign hanging on a the front door of a small shop.

Looking for a mildly depressing stat to start your day? Amazon collects roughly 38% of all online sales in the U.S. That’s right, more than one-third of the stuff bought online goes through a single company – and that percentage is growing. For comparison, Walmart, Apple, and eBay combine for less than 20% of the digital retail space.

While Amazon continues to challenge our collective definition of a monopoly, there are many great smaller, local options available. These are places with friendly people to talk to, sage advice about gear, and shelves stocked with useful products, not just race-to-the-bottom shit. Many of these shops have been around for decades, standing the test of time due to their ingenuity, investment in the community, and adaptability.

Read more
This new Patagonia jacket is the first GORE-TEX jacket to feature 100% recycled, pfc-free GORE-TEX fabrics
The newest addition to the Patagonia line features the latest in eco-tech from GORE-TEX
The Patagonia Stormshadow jacket, featuring GORE-TEX laminates recycled from ocean plastic.

Since it hit the market in the '70s, GORE-TEX has been the industry-leading waterproof membrane, and as industry standards in eco-tech advance, it has shown a renewed commitment to staying at the front of the pack. Along with the new ePe membrane made without PFC chemicals, GORE-TEX has begun making laminate layers from 100% recycled plastics, and this newest advancement is being debuted in the latest Patagonia jacket.

The Patagonia Stormshadow Parka is one of the warmest jackets in the Patagonia line, featuring 700-fill down — 100% reclaimed from down products — beneath the fully GORE-TEX membrane and PFC-free DWR finish. It's not surprising that Patagonia was an early adopter and collaborator on technological advancements in ensuring that you not only get a great quality jacket but that it doesn't cost the earth. Here's how the newest eco-tech advancements from GORE-TEX and Patagonia keep you dry.

Read more
To avoid a bear attack, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed a road
Hungry bears get hangry, too
BLACK BEARS LOOKING FOR FOOD AND FEEDING

 

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is a haven for both nature enthusiasts and wildlife. However, coexisting with the park's wildlife has its responsibilities, especially when it comes to respecting and protecting its resident black bear population. A recent incident involving a bear encounter has prompted park officials to take a proactive step toward ensuring the safety of both visitors and these magnificent creatures.
Why Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed a road
On a seemingly ordinary day in the Cades Cove area, a visitor had an unexpected and heart-pounding encounter with one of the park's iconic residents — a black bear. While the visitor remained unharmed, the incident shed light on a concerning issue that has been gradually developing: bears becoming habituated to human presence and vehicles.

Read more