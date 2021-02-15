  1. Outdoors

Best Presidents Day Grill Sales and Deals for 2021

Presidents Day grill sales are the first big chance for you to find an excellent bargain on a new grill. There are several reasons Presidents Day sales are special — more on that below about why you should buy a new grill during the Presidents Day grill sales. A wide selection of the best Presidents Day grill deals for all grill sizes and types follow.

Best Presidents Day Grill Sales 2021
Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler

$70 $75
The Cuisinart griddler is one of the most efficient portable grills around, able to cook as a folding contact grill, a spread-out grill or griddle (or both simultaneously), and even a panini press.
Weber 46502001 Spirit S-315 LP Gas Grill

$599 $700
With 424 sq. in. of grilling space, this Weber grill allows you to cook multiple food items on its porcelain-enameled cast iron grates. It also comes with a warming rack to let meats rest.
Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill

$700 $800
Have you been dreaming of cooking with a wood pellet grill? Make that dream a reality with this deal for $100 off a Traeger.
Cuisinart CGG-240 All Foods Roll-Away Gas Grill, Stainless Steel

$202 $250
Portable gas grill by Cuisinart with 240-square-inch cast iron grill surface and a single 15,000 BTU burner with electric ignition. Folding shelves on either side.
Megamaster 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill

$223 $310
This Megamaster gas grill comes with six burners, an enormous 754 square inch cooking area, a built-in thermometer, and a separate warming rack for the backyard grilling master.
Weber Genesis II S-435 4-Burner Natural Gas Grill

$1,199 $1,249
Turn your backyard into a five-star kitchen with this Weber Genesis II S-435 natural gas grill, equipped with four burners, a side burner, a warming rack, a built-in thermostat, and a side table.
Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill

$65 $70
Electric-powered for indoor searing with temperatures up to 450 degrees with 1,200 watts. 118-square-inches of cooking surface. Easy to clean with large drip pan.
Cuisinart CGG-306 Chef's Style Stainless Tabletop Propane Grill

$167 $200
Cuisinart tabletop propane grill with 277-square-inches of cooking surface and two burners with a total of 20,000 BTUs. Weighs 22 pounds, enough to take it in your car. Hooks up to a 20-pound tank.
Weber Performer Deluxe Charcoal Grill

$439 $550
This Weber charcoal grill has a 363 square-inch cooking space and a Touch-n-Go ignition system powered by propane gas for instant and convenient cooking.
Broil King Imperial XLS 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill

$2,300 $2,499
Experience the power of culinary heaven with the Broil King Imperial XLS propane gas grill with six burners, a side burner, and six drawers and cabinets.
Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill

$30 $40
This charcoal grill by Cuisinart has a square-inch cooking area of 150, measuring 14 inches across for a balanced mix between portability and functionality, complete with firebox and ash catcher.
Royal Gourmet GB8000 8-Burner Gas Grill

$380 $460
With a 950 sq. in. cooking surface, you can grill several food items all at once without affecting the heat. It also has built-in folding side tables for extra prep space.
Cuisinart CGG-240 All Foods Roll-Away Gas Grill, Stainless Steel

$234 $340
Char-Broil 2-burner, 24,000 BTU propane grill. 300-square-inch primary cast iron cooking surface and 100-square-inch porcelain-coated grate. Electric ignition, folding sides, and lockable cabinet.
Char-Broil classic 3 burner propane gas grill

$260 $300
Three burners let you sear over high heat or do indirect cooking at low temperatures. Features side shelves, porcelain-coated grates, Piezoelectric igniters, and a warming rack.
RINKMO Gas Grill, 2020 Upgrade 670 Stainless Steel Liquid Propane Grill

$329 $399
Large 606-square-inch cooking surface with this 3-burner, 36,000 BTU propane grill with side burner. Porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates.
Weber Original 22 Inch Kettle Charcoal Grill

$165 $180
This grill holds up to 13 burgers and has a built-in lid thermometer. One-touch cleaning system with high-capacity ash catcher provides easy cleanup.
Char-Broil Performance TRU-Infrared 3-Burner Cart Style Gas Grill

$314 $330
Char-Broil 3-burner Performance TRU-infrared grill employs a special cooking grate to spread the heat evenly for juicier food and no flareups. 450-square-inches of porcelain cooking surface.
Ninja - Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill

$210 $230
Combination 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi can bake, roast, air fry, dehydrate, and grill. No need to flip food with Surround Searing.
Weber Jumbo Joe Charcoal Grill

$70 $80
The Weber Jumbo Joe charcoal grill spans an enormous 18 inches, allowing it to cook up to eight burgers at the same time while still managing to stay portable enough to take anywhere on the go.
Fervor 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill

$717 $800
This Fervor propane gas grill has three burners, a cabinet trolley, and a side wok burner for an excellent well-rounded and utilitarian cooking experience outdoors. The hood even comes with a window.
Royal Gourmet 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill

$297 $330
This Royal Gourmet cabinet propane gas grill has six burners and an additional side burner making up a total cooking space of 598 square inches with a 199 square-inch warming rack.
Weber Q1400 Electric Grill

$269 $330
If you want to grill while saving space and gas, this Weber Q1400 electric grill has a cooking area of 180 square inches with a six-foot-long grounded cord and stylish aesthetic.
MASTER COOK 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill

$184 $210
Master Cook 3-burner propane grill with 30,000 BTU. 472-square -inch total cooking and warming surface with porcelain-enameled wire cooking grates.
Weber Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill

$55 $60
A portable charcoal grill for any occasion, the Weber Go-Anywhere is always ready to cook up to six burgers and with temperature retention inside for total heat coverage. You won't even need any gas.
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer

$169 $199
With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, the Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill and Air Fryer brings the searing and char flavors right to your countertop. The best part? This deal includes bonus gifts!
Royal Gourmet Deluxe 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

$405 $446
Can't handle the heat? Take the kitchen outside with the Royal Gourmet Deluxe propane gas grill, ready to cook up to 23 burgers with four burners and an extra side burner and table within arm's reach.
Nexgrill Deluxe 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Side Burner

$369 $399
Six-burner propane grill with 72,000 BTUs and 582-square-inches-of cast iron cooking grids. 1,200 BTU side burner. Warming rack and Even-Heat stainless steel burners
Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

$379 $480
Weber 2-burner propane grill with 356-square-inch cooking surface. Porcelain-enabled cast iron cooking grates, built-in gas gauge and thermometer, and left side folding shelf.
Royal Gourmet 3-Burner Propane Gas and Charcoal Combo Grill

$400 $500
With 600 square inches of available grilling space, this Royal Gourmet grill can cook with both propane gas and charcoal, so you're always ready to cook. It also has two side tables for both grills.
Should You Buy a Grill on Presidents Day?

As you can see above, there are tons of awesome deals in today’s Presidents Day grill sales. Grills are always popular, but there are several other factors that argue in favor of buying a new grill today. The first point is the Presidents Day sale is the first big sales event of each year, so manufacturers and retailers are anxious to start their annual calendar of special events that move inventory and boost revenue. The traditional emphasis on everything for the home is another reason you’ll find plenty of Presidents Day grill deals. The continuing pandemic-related reasons to stay home also make a difference — if people can’t travel and have to spend more time at home, many people want to improve and upgrade everything they can about the experience. I’d rather buy a new grill than invest in a new closet organizer, wouldn’t you? And finally, you may have the chance during this sale to get super bargains on last year’s models that retailers want to move out to make way for new stock.

How to Choose a Grill on Presidents Day

Grill selection is often dependent on personal preference and experience. If you’re buying your first grill or upgrading but not sure what type of grill to buy, the following factors can help you choose.

  • Primary Use — How will you use your new grill? If you want a grill to take camping or for occasional picnics, portability and compact packing and carrying matter. If you will be grilling a wide variety of foods for a large family most days of the week, you’ll want a dependable grill with consistent temperature control and a large grilling area. Buying a grill that’s not suitable for your most common uses is a frustrating mistake.
  • Size and Portability — If you’re setting up an outdoor kitchen, factors like installation and possibly cabinetry and other appliances will matter and portability issues don’t come into play. If you’ll be carrying your grill in a backpack (not an unreasonable possibility) or transporting it in a small car, consider dimensions, weight, and how easy the grill is to assemble and disassemble.
  • Fuel — Charcoal or propane gas? There are other fuel choices such as wood or fuel pellets, but the most common fuels are charcoal. The debates about which is the better fuel for “real” grilling go on and on, but gas heats to cooking temperatures fast and charcoal can take a while to get ready to cook.
  • Special Features — Do you want a rotisserie attachment, how about a combination grill and smoker? Maybe a dual-fuel grill is the answer? The number and types of burners, controls, and special accommodations and accessories for special types of cooking can get confusing and you don’t need most of them.
  • Cost — Good grills can cost anywhere from about $50 to several thousand dollars. If you’re buying your first grill and have no special needs (like backpacking suitability), a small to medium size grill with no frills is the best place to start. Happy grilling!

