Best Presidents Day Grill Sales and Deals for 2021

Presidents Day grill sales are the first big chance for you to find an excellent bargain on a new grill. There are several reasons Presidents Day sales are special — more on that below about why you should buy a new grill during the Presidents Day grill sales. A wide selection of the best Presidents Day grill deals for all grill sizes and types follow.

Best Presidents Day Grill Sales 2021

Should You Buy a Grill on Presidents Day?

As you can see above, there are tons of awesome deals in today’s Presidents Day grill sales. Grills are always popular, but there are several other factors that argue in favor of buying a new grill today. The first point is the Presidents Day sale is the first big sales event of each year, so manufacturers and retailers are anxious to start their annual calendar of special events that move inventory and boost revenue. The traditional emphasis on everything for the home is another reason you’ll find plenty of Presidents Day grill deals. The continuing pandemic-related reasons to stay home also make a difference — if people can’t travel and have to spend more time at home, many people want to improve and upgrade everything they can about the experience. I’d rather buy a new grill than invest in a new closet organizer, wouldn’t you? And finally, you may have the chance during this sale to get super bargains on last year’s models that retailers want to move out to make way for new stock.

How to Choose a Grill on Presidents Day

Grill selection is often dependent on personal preference and experience. If you’re buying your first grill or upgrading but not sure what type of grill to buy, the following factors can help you choose.

Primary Use — How will you use your new grill? If you want a grill to take camping or for occasional picnics, portability and compact packing and carrying matter. If you will be grilling a wide variety of foods for a large family most days of the week, you’ll want a dependable grill with consistent temperature control and a large grilling area. Buying a grill that’s not suitable for your most common uses is a frustrating mistake.

— How will you use your new grill? If you want a grill to take camping or for occasional picnics, portability and compact packing and carrying matter. If you will be grilling a wide variety of foods for a large family most days of the week, you’ll want a dependable grill with consistent temperature control and a large grilling area. Buying a grill that’s not suitable for your most common uses is a frustrating mistake. Size and Portability — If you’re setting up an outdoor kitchen, factors like installation and possibly cabinetry and other appliances will matter and portability issues don’t come into play. If you’ll be carrying your grill in a backpack (not an unreasonable possibility) or transporting it in a small car, consider dimensions, weight, and how easy the grill is to assemble and disassemble.

— If you’re setting up an outdoor kitchen, factors like installation and possibly cabinetry and other appliances will matter and portability issues don’t come into play. If you’ll be carrying your grill in a backpack (not an unreasonable possibility) or transporting it in a small car, consider dimensions, weight, and how easy the grill is to assemble and disassemble. Fuel — Charcoal or propane gas? There are other fuel choices such as wood or fuel pellets, but the most common fuels are charcoal. The debates about which is the better fuel for “real” grilling go on and on, but gas heats to cooking temperatures fast and charcoal can take a while to get ready to cook.

— Charcoal or propane gas? There are other fuel choices such as wood or fuel pellets, but the most common fuels are charcoal. The debates about which is the better fuel for “real” grilling go on and on, but gas heats to cooking temperatures fast and charcoal can take a while to get ready to cook. Special Features — Do you want a rotisserie attachment, how about a combination grill and smoker? Maybe a dual-fuel grill is the answer? The number and types of burners, controls, and special accommodations and accessories for special types of cooking can get confusing and you don’t need most of them.

— Do you want a rotisserie attachment, how about a combination grill and smoker? Maybe a dual-fuel grill is the answer? The number and types of burners, controls, and special accommodations and accessories for special types of cooking can get confusing and you don’t need most of them. Cost — Good grills can cost anywhere from about $50 to several thousand dollars. If you’re buying your first grill and have no special needs (like backpacking suitability), a small to medium size grill with no frills is the best place to start. Happy grilling!

