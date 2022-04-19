6 Exhilarating Hiking Movies To Inspire Your Next Trek

There is no adequate substitute for spending time in the great outdoors. Hiking, climbing, camping — anyone who spends hours — or days — out in nature knows that the wilderness is both restorative and addicting. But unless you want to become a park ranger or a professional hermit, you can’t spend all your time traveling.
When you’re stuck inside, you can at least get a bit of that wild charm by watching a movie that puts the natural world front and center. Today, we’re looking at six hiking movies that anyone who loves a good trek will thoroughly enjoy — that is, unless living vicariously through these on-screen adventures backfires completely and you end up more frustrated than before. If that happens, then you really need to get outside.
Southbounders (2005)
The Way (2010)
The Way Back (2010)
Wild (2014)
Into the Wild (2007)
A Walk in the Woods (2015)
