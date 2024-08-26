The best golf courses in Texas: Where to play when you visit

Texas has some of the best golf in the world. With over 900 courses spread across the state, Texas provides a wide variety of playing environments to suit your skill level. The state’s vast size and diverse landscapes contribute to unique course designs, allowing players to experience everything from rolling hills in the Hill Country to the flat plains of West Texas and the coastal regions along the Gulf of Mexico.

One of the significant advantages of golfing in Texas is the ability to play year-round, thanks to its generally mild climate. While summers can be hot, the fall, winter, and spring seasons offer pleasant conditions for outdoor activities. Texas is home to several highly ranked golf courses, including Dallas National Golf Club, Whispering Pines Golf Club, and Austin Country Club, which are frequently listed among the best in the nation.

Recommended Videos

If you’re looking the best golf courses in Texas, try one of these stunning locations:

Whispering Pines Golf Club

Whispering Pines Golf Club is an award-winning 18-hole course located in the pine woods of Trinity, Texas. Established in 1998 by founder Corby Robertson Jr., Whispering Pines was designed by noted golf course architect Chet Williams, who worked under the guidance of Jack Nicklaus. The design incorporates the natural landscape, including dense forests, sparkling lakes, and native vegetation. In addition to the Championship Course, the club also now includes The Needler, which ranks #7 in Golf Digest’s best short courses in 2023.

The club is known for maintaining immaculate conditioning, its challenging layout, and stunning natural beauty for both of these courses. The Championship course needs no introduction. It has ranked consistently in the top 100 courses for Golf Digest since 2013 and was recently renovated in 2020 with rebuilt greens, regressing, and continuous cart paths. The Needler features zeon zoysia grass for the tees and approaches, Y-2 zoysia grass for the rough, eco buffalo grass for native areas, and mini verde for putting surfaces.

Membership at Whispering Pines is by invitation only. The club offers a range of amenities, including a well-appointed clubhouse, practice facilities, and luxury lodging for members and their guests. While exclusive, Whispering Pines Golf Club is a standout as one of the best golf clubs in Texas.

Dallas National Golf Club

Dallas National Golf Club was established in 2002, and the club is known for its top-tier golf course designed by the renowned golf course architect Tom Fazio. The course is frequently ranked among the best in the country, offering a challenging yet enjoyable experience for golfers of all skill levels.

The course at Dallas National Golf Club is set on a picturesque piece of land with a 160-foot elevation range. Fazio’s design incorporates limestone canyons, winding creek beds, and meticulously maintained greens and fairways. Since the layout demands precision and skill, this course is a favorite among serious golfers.

Like Whispering Pines, the Dallas National Golf Club prides itself on its exclusivity and the quality of its amenities. Membership is by invitation only, ensuring a private and intimate atmosphere for its members. The club offers exceptional practice facilities, including a state-of-the-art driving range, short game areas, and a comprehensive golf academy with professional instruction.

The clubhouse at Dallas National provides members with luxurious amenities such as fine dining, a pro shop, and comfortable lounges. The club also emphasizes personalized service, ensuring that members have a memorable and enjoyable experience every time they visit. In addition to its outstanding golfing facilities, Dallas National Golf Club is known for hosting various prestigious tournaments and events, attracting top players from around the country.

Austin Country Club

Austin Country Club is one of the oldest and most prestigious golf clubs in the state. Founded in 1899, the club has a rich history and has played a significant role in the development of golf in Texas. It has a beautiful setting along the banks of the Colorado River, offering stunning views and a challenging course that appeals to golfers of all levels.

The golf course at Austin Country Club was designed by the legendary Pete Dye and is known for its dramatic layout, featuring significant elevation changes, undulating fairways, and strategically placed hazards. The course’s signature hole, the par-3 17th, requires a daunting shot over Lake Austin to a well-protected green, providing both a scenic and thrilling challenge.

Austin Country Club is not only famous for its excellent golf course but also for hosting the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, a prestigious event on the PGA Tour. This tournament attracts many of the world’s top golfers, further cementing the club’s status as a premier golfing destination.

In addition to the world-class golf course, Austin Country Club offers a wide range of amenities for its members. The club features state-of-the-art practice facilities, including a driving range, short game area, and putting greens. Members can also take advantage of professional golf instruction and a well-stocked pro shop.

The clubhouse at Austin Country Club is elegant and provides members with luxurious dining options, event spaces, and social areas. The club also offers various recreational activities, including tennis, swimming, and fitness facilities, catering to a broad range of interests and promoting a well-rounded lifestyle.

Overall, Austin Country Club is a beloved institution in the Texas golfing community.

Each of these courses offers a fantastic playing experience, defined by their distinct landscapes, challenging designs, and exclusive atmospheres. If you prefer a tranquil setting, Whispering Pines is the course for you. For a challenging course with dramatic changes in elevation, Dallas National is the course for you. Finally, seek out the Austin Country Club for a historically rich experience. You can’t go wrong.