 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The best golf courses in Texas: Where to play when you visit

By
Whispering Pines Golf Club
Whispering Pines Golf Club / Whispering Pines Golf Club

Texas has some of the best golf in the world. With over 900 courses spread across the state, Texas provides a wide variety of playing environments to suit your skill level. The state’s vast size and diverse landscapes contribute to unique course designs, allowing players to experience everything from rolling hills in the Hill Country to the flat plains of West Texas and the coastal regions along the Gulf of Mexico.

One of the significant advantages of golfing in Texas is the ability to play year-round, thanks to its generally mild climate. While summers can be hot, the fall, winter, and spring seasons offer pleasant conditions for outdoor activities. Texas is home to several highly ranked golf courses, including Dallas National Golf Club, Whispering Pines Golf Club, and Austin Country Club, which are frequently listed among the best in the nation.

Recommended Videos

If you’re looking the best golf courses in Texas, try one of these stunning locations:

Whispering Pines Golf Club

Whispering Pines Golf Club
Whispering Pines Golf Club / Whispering Pines Golf Club

Whispering Pines Golf Club is an award-winning 18-hole course located in the pine woods of Trinity, Texas. Established in 1998 by founder Corby Robertson Jr., Whispering Pines was designed by noted golf course architect Chet Williams, who worked under the guidance of Jack Nicklaus. The design incorporates the natural landscape, including dense forests, sparkling lakes, and native vegetation. In addition to the Championship Course, the club also now includes The Needler, which ranks #7 in Golf Digest’s best short courses in 2023.

The club is known for maintaining immaculate conditioning, its challenging layout, and stunning natural beauty for both of these courses. The Championship course needs no introduction. It has ranked consistently in the top 100 courses for Golf Digest since 2013 and was recently renovated in 2020 with rebuilt greens, regressing, and continuous cart paths. The Needler features zeon zoysia grass for the tees and approaches, Y-2 zoysia grass for the rough, eco buffalo grass for native areas, and mini verde for putting surfaces.

Membership at Whispering Pines is by invitation only. The club offers a range of amenities, including a well-appointed clubhouse, practice facilities, and luxury lodging for members and their guests. While exclusive, Whispering Pines Golf Club is a standout as one of the best golf clubs in Texas.

Dallas National Golf Club

Dallas National Golf Club
Dallas National Golf Club / Dallas National Golf Club

Dallas National Golf Club was established in 2002, and the club is known for its top-tier golf course designed by the renowned golf course architect Tom Fazio. The course is frequently ranked among the best in the country, offering a challenging yet enjoyable experience for golfers of all skill levels.

The course at Dallas National Golf Club is set on a picturesque piece of land with a 160-foot elevation range. Fazio’s design incorporates limestone canyons, winding creek beds, and meticulously maintained greens and fairways. Since the layout demands precision and skill, this course is a favorite among serious golfers.

Like Whispering Pines, the Dallas National Golf Club prides itself on its exclusivity and the quality of its amenities. Membership is by invitation only, ensuring a private and intimate atmosphere for its members. The club offers exceptional practice facilities, including a state-of-the-art driving range, short game areas, and a comprehensive golf academy with professional instruction.

The clubhouse at Dallas National provides members with luxurious amenities such as fine dining, a pro shop, and comfortable lounges. The club also emphasizes personalized service, ensuring that members have a memorable and enjoyable experience every time they visit. In addition to its outstanding golfing facilities, Dallas National Golf Club is known for hosting various prestigious tournaments and events, attracting top players from around the country.

Austin Country Club

Austin Country Club
Austin Country Club / Austin Country Club

Austin Country Club is one of the oldest and most prestigious golf clubs in the state. Founded in 1899, the club has a rich history and has played a significant role in the development of golf in Texas. It has a beautiful setting along the banks of the Colorado River, offering stunning views and a challenging course that appeals to golfers of all levels.

The golf course at Austin Country Club was designed by the legendary Pete Dye and is known for its dramatic layout, featuring significant elevation changes, undulating fairways, and strategically placed hazards. The course’s signature hole, the par-3 17th, requires a daunting shot over Lake Austin to a well-protected green, providing both a scenic and thrilling challenge.

Austin Country Club is not only famous for its excellent golf course but also for hosting the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, a prestigious event on the PGA Tour. This tournament attracts many of the world’s top golfers, further cementing the club’s status as a premier golfing destination.

In addition to the world-class golf course, Austin Country Club offers a wide range of amenities for its members. The club features state-of-the-art practice facilities, including a driving range, short game area, and putting greens. Members can also take advantage of professional golf instruction and a well-stocked pro shop.

The clubhouse at Austin Country Club is elegant and provides members with luxurious dining options, event spaces, and social areas. The club also offers various recreational activities, including tennis, swimming, and fitness facilities, catering to a broad range of interests and promoting a well-rounded lifestyle.

Overall, Austin Country Club is a beloved institution in the Texas golfing community.

Each of these courses offers a fantastic playing experience, defined by their distinct landscapes, challenging designs, and exclusive atmospheres. If you prefer a tranquil setting, Whispering Pines is the course for you. For a challenging course with dramatic changes in elevation, Dallas National is the course for you. Finally, seek out the Austin Country Club for a historically rich experience. You can’t go wrong.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
How long does 9 holes of golf take?
How long does 9 holes of golf take when you are new to the game?
A golf course with water views.

You might say you don't have the time to fit golf into your schedule. You may think golfing consists of weekends away out on the green with no room for anything else in your life. If you want to pick up golf, a 9-hole game would be a great place to start. How long does 9 holes of golf take? Here's how much time to put aside for this type of course and why it should be your new best friend.
How long does 9 holes of golf take?

Playing a full round of 18 holes does take the entire day, especially if you bring even one friend to play with you. This can make it hard to even schedule a tee time, let alone consistently find time to get out on the green. A 9-hole game makes getting in a bit of practice much easier.

Read more
How to clean golf clubs: A step-by-step guide
Here's how to clean golf clubs to keep your swing in top shape
Golf clubs in a golf bag on a golf course.

 

In golf, to keep your game sharp, one important thing to do is to take care of your clubs. If you don't, the game goes from being fun to wanting to throw your wedge into the sand bunker. You don't need a bunch of special tools or expensive cleaners to get your golf clubs back to the condition they were before your round. Know how to clean your golf clubs from grip to clubhead so every swing you take has the best potential to help your handicap.
How long it should take, and what you need to clean your clubs

Read more
How much is a golf cart? What you need to know
If you don't want to walk every time you play golf, how much is a golf cart?
Golfers standing around with a gof cart to the side.

Walking along the golf course is amazing exercise. But lugging your bag of clubs across possibly 6,000 yards (or more) of rolling hills, ever-changing terrain, and perhaps a detour through a sand bunker doesn't sound like the interesting game golf should be. That's why riding a golf cart on (and off) the green is a much more popular option. Plus, you look much cooler cruising around the course in a golf cart. If you want to drive one of these handy motorized toys on your next round, what would that look like? How much is a golf cart? This is how much not carrying your clubs from tee to tee could cost you.
The cost of a golf cart

New or old golf cart
How much is a golf cart? Do you want it fresh off the lot or picked up second-hand? The newer the cart, the higher the price sticker. You could go to a dealership, as with buying a car, or see if your local course has any older ones they have for sale. Whether you buy new or used will come down to your budget and how often you think you'll use the cart.
A new cart
Brand-new golf carts start at around $8,000 and go up to $20,000. Factors that affect the price are how many doors it has, the model, the brand, and what additional features you want to spring for. It is a major purchase, so consider it carefully.
A used cart
You could get a great deal on a used cart where you won't have to worry about replacing it the following year. Used golf carts start as low as $4,000, but you could still look at a price of up to $15,000 if it's as close to new as you could get. Make sure you purchase a used one from a trusted friend, reputable golf course, or licensed dealership.
Electric carts
Electric carts are less expensive than gas carts on the front end. But you have to factor in how much charging it will add to your electric bill. One full charge will last about 30 to 40 miles, which may not sound like a whole lot if you think about it in car mileage. Realistically, you'll drive it about 5 to 10 miles a day while playing, so it lasts longer than you'd think.
Powered by gas
If you want to stay with gas, those carts tend to run about $1,000 more than electric. But a full tank will get you around 140 miles, which is quite a few games. The only part with a gas cart is you have to make sure to keep filling it up. You don't want to start a game angry because you forgot to fill up your golf cart and don't have time before you have to tee off.
Additional costs to owning a golf cart

Read more