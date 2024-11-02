 Skip to main content
You’re now able to visit most of the Blue Ridge Parkway after hurricane damage

The National Park Service clears 55 miles of Hurricane Helene debris

By
Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina and Virginia
Back2You / Pixabay

Restoration efforts have been under way at the Blue Ridge Parkway as the National Park Service clears the debris from Hurricane Helene. Fortunately, nearly 55 miles have been cleared as of October 30th. Visitors can now access all of the beautiful trails on the Blue Ridge Parkway from Milepost 411.8 to 421 from Black Balsam, and milepost 423.2 to 469, from N.C. 215 to U.S. 411.

These roads are now open along the Blue Ridge Parkway

Blue Ridge Mountains
IllonaBurschl / Pixabay

Due to a landslide, the section between milepost 421 and 423.2 will remain closed. This area includes the Devil’s Courthouse, which experienced severe damage during the hurricane.

Fortunately, visitors can once again travel along the corridor from Milepost 411.8 to 421, stretching from US 276 to Black Balsam. This section includes popular spots such as the Graveyard Fields overlook and trailheads at Milepost 418.8.

The Parkway also welcomes visitors between Milepost 423.2 and 469, extending from NC 215 to US 441 in Cherokee, NC, near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park entrance. This segment includes the Waterrock Knob Visitor Center and Park Store at Milepost 451.2, which will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until November 11, 2024. The Heintooga Spur Road up to the Masonic marker is also part of this reopened stretch, so you’ll be able to visit all of the beloved scenes and recreation spots there.

Even though these areas are now technically open, the National Park Service suggests extreme caution on all trails and crossings due to continued safety concerns like fallen trees, landslides, washouts, and other structural damage. Full assessments of all trails have yet to be conducted, so if you do plan to explore the sights along the Blue Ridge Parkway, plan ahead and stay informed.

