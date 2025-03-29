Blue Ridge Parkway begins major repairs—what to know for your trip

Back in September of 2024, Hurricane Helene decimated the Blue Ridge Parkway and much of the surrounding area. In the past several months, officials have identified at least 57 landslides across about 200 miles in North Carolina, but the good news is that the National Park Service has mobilized several ongoing efforts to restore the parkway.

The extent of the damage is still widespread despite the valiant efforts already taken by officials and locals alike. Tree fall, erosion, and culvert damage have compromised practically every corner, including historic and non-historic structures, landscapes, and cultural sites. The highest concentration of damage was assessed to be the stretch between Linville Falls (milepost 317) to Mount Mitchell State Park (milepost 349), with over four dozen landslides.

As of this moment, the National Park Service has conducted hundreds of assessments, cleared tons of debris, and has reopened over 312 miles of the 469-mile parkway. While this progress is worth celebrating, there’s still a lot of work to do. The National Park Service has begun emergency repairs at eight of the slide locations, which are expected to be completed in late summer or early fall of this year. These ongoing efforts include:

Doughton Park (Milepost 224.9)

Boone, NC (Milepost 284)

South of Beacon Heights (Milepost 306.8)

Spruce Pine, NC (Milepost 342)

Weaverville, NC (Milepost 375.6)

Ashville, NC (Milepost 380.5)

Mt. Pisgah (Milepost 401.6)

Waynesville, NC (Milepost 421.8)

If you’re planning a trip down the Blue Ridge Parkway this season, check the parkway’s condition before you go since road statuses may change frequently. Also, plan your route carefully. Online maps may not have all of the closures marked, so avoid going through the areas listed above.