The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Ah yes, Father’s day looms upon us, and while it shouldn’t take a commercial holiday to show our dads some love, June 21 could serve as a reminder that our older male relatives could use some TLC, especially when it comes to their grooming routine. After all, studies have shown that men use personal care products much less frequently than women.

To encourage dads to practice some much-needed self care, we rounded up the best grooming products to give to your father or father-adjacent loved one.

GilletteLabs Heated Razor Starter Kit

In less than a second, you can experience a hot-towel-shave at home thanks to Gillette’s new heated razor kit. Its patented steel razor comes in two temperatures for a smooth, clean shave without burning your skin. Plus, its minimalist magnetic charger makes for a sleek addition to any bathroom countertop.

Bottega Veneta Illusione for Him

A cologne that starts with a lemon fragrance with notes of cedarwood and tonka bean, Bottega Veneta’s latest perfume is a perfect masculine summer scent.

Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000

Like the best dads, this trimmer can almost do it all. Philips’ new cordless gadget comes with 23 attachments to address almost any grooming need, whether it’s shaping a beard, manscaping, or cutting your hair.

Harry’s Truman Shaving Set

Upgrade your father’s disposable razor with this handsome shaving set from Harry’s. We especially love the shave gel, which is infused with aloe vera to prevent razor burns.

Lab Series Anti-Fatigue Set

Low on irritating fragrances, and high in premium skincare ingredients to combat the stresses of aging, three of Lab Series’ most popular products are stylishly packaged in this gift set.

Joanna Vargas Twilight Face Mask

An ultra deep conditioning mask by celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas that’s so effective, even guys who’ve sworn off spas will want to keep using this again and again.

Kevin Murphy Stimulate Me Wash And Rinse Set

Kevin Murphy’s hair products are fantastic for men with thinning hair (which is most guys over 40), since they incorporate natural ingredients that won’t damage hair follicles. This shampoo-and-conditioner set is gentle enough for weekly use, and its bergamot mint and camphor crystals leave your scalp with a soothing, tingling feeling after showering.

Diptyque Small Scented Candle Set

If there’s something that can encourage your dad to sit back and relax, it’s probably this assortment of scented candles of Diptyque, the French purveyor of superb fragrances.

Baxter of California Citrus and Herban Musk Body Bundle

Two soaps that smell like a vacation (we could all use one at this point) and won’t dry out your skin, along with an aluminum-free deodorant that keeps your loved one smelling fresh all day long.

The Art of Shaving Beard Prep Grooming Kit

An easy three-step kit to help your dad grow out his facial hair.

Editors' Recommendations