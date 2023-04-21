Natural grooming products are better for the environment and your skin — check out our favorite brands.

Earth Day is almost here as we have been cruising through Earth Month. Hopefully, by now, you're using better-quality men's grooming products. If not, let Earth Day be the opportunity to switch to cleaner ingredients that are free of parabens, phthalates, and other harmful chemicals. However, finding natural grooming products that are both effective and eco-friendly can be a challenge. Some brands claim to be natural but still use synthetic ingredients, while others are plainly poorly made.

To help you in your mission to embrace natural, sustainable brands in the grooming industry, we've put together a selection of high-quality brands that are effective and earth-friendly. You can trust these brands to use only the best natural ingredients to help you achieve your great look without harming the environment. Join us in celebrating Earth Day by making the switch to natural grooming products today.

Aesop

Aesop is a sustainable skincare brand that uses recyclable and biodegradable packaging. It also sources ingredients from vendors that uphold high moral standards. The company avoids using synthetic fragrances and hazardous chemicals in its products to ensure they are safe for all skin types and sensitivities, as well as safe for the environment. Aesop is committed to sustainability, even in the building of its stores, which are constructed of recycled and natural materials.

Through partnerships and charitable donations, the company supports environmental initiatives and organizations like The Orangutan Project and The Surfrider Foundation. Each time you purchase through Aesop, you can take care of your skin and protect the environment simultaneously, by selecting their eco-friendly skincare products.

Aesop

Grown Alchemist

Grown Alchemist's skincare products are the result of scientific innovation that taps into the body's natural ability to repair and regenerate the skin. The formulas are developed with a holistic scientific approach that draws from fields, such as medicine, nutrition, pharmacology, dermatology, genetics, and psychology. The result is products that are practically able to turn back the hands of time — youthful and healthier-looking skin.

In honor of Earth Month, the company is partnering with the charity Cool Earth, with 10% of all its sales from the best-selling products from its hand and body refills being donated.

Grown Alchemist

F. Miller

If you like your medicine cabinet stocked with small batches of artisanal wares, then consider adding this Canadian import to your regimen. It’s free of all the crap you don’t need in your life, like GMOs, synthetic colors, and unnatural preservatives.

This is a streamlined collection packed with face-saving botanicals. While the unisex line can be shared with lady friends, you can keep the essential oil-rich beard oil for yourself.

F. Miller

Jack Henry

Jack Henry is a company that focuses on product transparency, providing award-winning men's grooming products and combining a high-quality commitment to sustainability. Its lineup of grooming essentials, which includes beard oils, hair styling products, and skincare items, is made with natural and environmentally friendly ingredients. The packaging for the company's products is recyclable and biodegradable, and none of the items are made with animal testing.

With Jack Henry, you can look and feel your best while also doing your part to protect the planet. One might think that products like Jack Henry would be expensive, yet they are also reasonably priced, too!

Jack Henry

Jackfir

The grooming products from Jackfir are efficient and environmentally responsible. In order to offer the best benefits for your skin and hair, the company is dedicated to using natural and organic ingredients in its products, such as shea butter, jojoba oil, and aloe vera. With ingredients like these, Jackfir provides the best products while taking into account the environment.

Jackfir places a high priority on sustainability throughout the entire production process. To cut waste and its carbon footprint, the company produces its goods in recyclable packaging. The business makes sure that each product it develops has this dual advantage for its customers and the environment. A solid win-win.

Jackfir

Natural men's grooming products are better for the environment and your skin. With numerous brands claiming so nowadays, there's a lot to look through. The brands featured here are sure to be the best around, guaranteed.

