8 Essential Men’s Skincare Tips for Fall 2020

Now that we’ve squeezed the last few golden days out of summer, it’s time to do a little damage control on that sun-abused, dried-out skin, and prep for fall’s cooler, drier days. Sudden shifts in climate can also cause your skin some stress (like in the Northeast where Mother Nature threw the switch to autumn right after Labor Day), so it’s time to break out products that minimize the effects of that change, while correcting sun damage and premature aging.

We’ve already shared our best face care routine with you, but here we do a little variation on the theme, swapping in products to target and heal sun damage while deep moisturizing. Besides, we only have a few weeks left until November, so let’s get on this now to have a fresh canvas for all those beards and mustachios.

As you head out to the drug store, watch for products with ingredients that will help combat wrinkles, while evening out freckles and your skin tone in general. You won’t find all of them crammed into one package, but any one or a combination will help. (Also, not that we have anything against freckles, but keep an eye on any that start to change shape or look suspicious. Fall is a great time to schedule a post-summer appointment with a dermatologist for a skin cancer screening.) Your shopping list should include at least one of the following:

Retinol

Acai oil

Hyarulonic acid

Green tea extract

Caffeine (and no, stopping at Starbucks doesn’t count)

Ahead, are eight essential skin tips to keep your mug looking fresh during these cooler months.

Use a Charcoal Cleanser

Yes to Tomatoes Charcoal Deep Cleansing Scrub — $10

Start, as usual, with cleansing. We’ve added this cleanser because charcoal has detoxifying properties and anti-aging benefits, plus it helps draw oil, dirt, and bacteria from the skin’s pores. Yes to Tomatoes’ product is great for cutting back on excess oil, removing dead skin, and cleaning out those clogged pores; all while helping minimize the impact of pollution on your face.

Invest in a Hydrating Face Mask

Hetime Anti-Aging & Hydrating Mask for Men — $30

Here’s where we add a step. Go for some deep hydrating with a mask that, in this case, is made larger to fit a man’s larger face and shape. HeTime includes green tea as well as frankincense (whoa, Christmas isn’t here, yet), and coconut water. You don’t have to use a mask every day, but try it once a week or so. Regular use will help reduce fine lines, tighten skin, and promote hydration.

Repair Redness and Blemishes With Vitamin B3

Paula’s Choice Boost 10% Niacinamide Booster — $44

Hey, we told you this was just a variation on a theme, and when we say add a serum to your everyday routine, we mean it. This one from Paula’s Choice reduces fine lines and wrinkles, while once again hydrating the face. The Vitamin B3 (also known as Niacinamide) will help soothe and treat any redness or blemishes left on your skin from summer’s overindulgences.

Give Your Under Eyes Caffeine

L’Oreal Paris Men Expert Hydra-Energetic, Anti Fatigue Ice Cold Eye Roller — $10

Even if you’ve been wearing sunglasses all season, sometimes you’ll still find yourself squinting. There’s also only so much sun protection that sunnies can offer the sensitive skin under your eyes. Fix up that damage with a good eye cream or gel. We like the ease and gentleness of a rollerball applicator. L’Oreal’s includes caffeine and other ingredients to help eyes look less puffy, while minimizing lines, wrinkles, and crow’s feet.

Fix Sun Damage With a Vitamin C Moisturizer

Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Collection Moisturizer — $24

Besides all that juicy Vitamin C, Bliss packs green tea extract into this moisturizer to help your skin deal with free radical damage from — you guessed it — the sun and pollution. The cream’s tri-peptides combine with that Vitamin C to make your skin more elastic and deliver more hydration (we’re on a theme here).

Use a Retinol Alternative To Combat Wrinkles

Jack Black Nighttime Bak-Up — $55

Ok, we’re as guilty as anybody of skipping the night-time routine, but just like flossing and brushing, this is something that should not be ignored. Wash your face and then back up all your hard work with this alternative to retinol. Jack Black blends ingredients that improve skin tone and elasticity, attack wrinkles, reduce redness, and soothe irritation. It also includes cannabis sativa seed oil (no, you may not smoke it), which happens to be rich in fatty acids to soothe and calm the skin. Follow up with our usual serum, eye cream, and moisture routine.

Take Multivitamins for Your Skin (Yes, Really)

Ritual Essential for Men Multivitamin — $30

Support all that surface work from the inside out with a good multivitamin. Besides promoting brain, heart, and muscle health, Ritual also boosts immune function, something we should all be watching these days. Among a host of other things, the vitamin’s Omega-3s help fight inflammation and reduce premature aging, while magnesium helps reduce acne.

Yes, You Should Still Use Sunscreen

Everyday Human Oh My Bod! Sunscreen — $28

Finally, you might not be stripping down quite as much now that things are cooling down, but the sun’s damaging rays can still get to your face and skin if you’re spending a lot of time outdoors. Let’s make sure we’re not wasting all this effort: Keep using sunscreen all year long on any exposed surfaces (don’t forget the top of your head if you’re not wearing a hat). Everyday Humans’ offering includes cucumber, green tea, and hyaluronic acid to add lots of moisture, healing, and wrinkle-reducing properties, but it also goes on easy. (It’s also reef-friendly and cruelty free.)

