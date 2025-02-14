 Skip to main content
We tried Yobo Soju Spirit House: Premium Korean soju from California

From Northern California grapes to innovative flavors like Korean pear with perilla and lime, you need to try this craft soju brand.

By
four KTOWN bottles.
yobosoju / Instagram

As the traditional spirit of Korea, most soju brands originate in Asia. Typically made from rice or barley or sweet potatoes, soju tends to be one of the more affordable spirits in the marketplace — produced for quantity and easy drinking alongside Korean favorites like budae jjigae (army stew) or Korean BBQ. However, a new generation of brands is appearing, making craft soju with innovative flavors and techniques.

We interviewed Carolyn Kim, a Los Angeles native and the founder of Yobo Soju Spirit House. Founded in 2015, Yobo Soju is a unique combination and expression of Korean American identity. “The brand is a celebration of both my Korean and American heritage,” explained Kim. “When founding the company, I wanted to unify these two cultures and create the first Korean-American soju brand. As a brand and company name, the word ‘Yobo’ resonated with me because it’s a word that signifies unity, family, and love.”

Artisanal soju made in California

Hand holding bottle of Yobo Luxe
yobosoju / Instagram

One of the most distinct elements of Yobo’s various soju expressions is the American-grown ingredients. Yobo Luxe is Kim’s take on classic Korean soju and “is a combo spirit that uses three different base ingredients — grapes, wheat, and rice,” Kim explained. “I don’t love to compare ourselves with other brands so much, but our production is in pretty small batches.”

The key factor that makes Yobo Luxe distinctive is the strong presence of grapes. “We’ve worked a few different grapes,” Kim told us. “Back in New York, it was Catawba and Niagara. In California, we’ve been working mostly with Colombard.” With 70% white grape mashbill, Yobo Luxe is smoother than traditional soju, with a relatively low ABV at 23%, when compared to vodka or whiskey.

Besides Luxe, Yobo also features the KTOWN line of flavored soju. These fruit-forward flavored sojus are colorful, highlighting the KTOWN nightlife culture and featuring intriguing flavors like yuzu and elderflower and Korean pear, perilla, and lime. “This is a team effort that starts with a lot of team brainstorming,” Kim said. “The original KTOWN flavors were based on some tradition and nostalgia, but we’re trying to push the envelope with our newer flavors that will hopefully hit store shelves in 2025.”

What does it taste like? Our thoughts

Four KTOWN soju bottles
ktownsoju / Instagram

Luckily, we at The Manual were able to get our hands on some of Yobo’s bestselling spirits, including the Luxe, KTOWN Yuzu + Elderflower, and KTOWN Korean Pear, Perilla + Lime. To start, we found Yobo Luxe (sold in 375 ml ml 750 ml) to be extremely smooth. Soju is not as harsh as vodka, but Luxe is exceptional, almost creamy. We sampled it chilled, plain, without any mixer. This would be an excellent choice to sip alongside Korean BBQ.

The KTOWN flavors were one of a kind and will be especially popular with people who crave fruit-forward alcohol. Both flavors given to us were refreshing and ideal as a mixer in a cocktail or by themselves. Sipping them, we can imagine ourselves enjoying a night out or at a summer BBQ. We were partial to the Korean Pear, Perilla + Lime. The flavor notes of the Korean pear were floral and not overly sweet. Enjoy it chilled and poured over ice.

Both KTOWN flavors are also excellent with food. “They’re both really juicy, easy to enjoy, and go great with all types of food from Korean BBQ to hot wings,” Kim said.

