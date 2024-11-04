 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

We love these fall cocktails from The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

An Asian take on fall flavors and a cozy apple spritz

By
fall cocktails ritz carlton san francisco lucky 8 1
The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

Fall is a time when pumpkin spice is everywhere and the flavors in vogue are apple, caramel, and cloves. But when it comes to fall cocktails, you can capture the spirit of the season without being entirely literal, and get creative with some lesser seen ingredients.

The cocktail menu from The Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, shows ideas of what a fall drink can be beyond a pumpkin spice latte, making use of flavors that are seasonal but distinctive. The Lucky 8, shown above, is inspired by San Francisco’s Chinatown district and makes use of Asian ingredients like Baijiu, a popular style of Chinese liquor that’s something akin to gin. The category is wide and varied though, so different Baijius can have very different flavors. The drink includes gin as well, plus citrus juice and a syrup made with Chinese-style five spice and persimmon.

Recommended Videos

And for your spritz fans, there’s an autumnal take on a summery Aperol Spritz which adds apple cider, bourbon, and maple syrup to the traditional combination of white wine and soda water, creating a moody fall spritz that has the zingy freshness of a light sparkling beverage but with the cozy apple flavors of fall time.

Related

There aren’t exact measurements so if you want to recreate these drinks you’ll need to do some experimenting, but they give inspiration for ways to use fall flavors in your home bar.

Lucky 8

Ingredients:

  • Tanqueray Gin
  • Ming River Sichuan Baijiu
  • Fresh-pressed citrus
  • Persimmon five-spice syrup

Harvest Spritz

The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco
The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

Ingredients:

  • Sauvignon Blanc
  • Unfiltered apple cider
  • House bourbon
  • Touch of maple syrup
  • Harvest fruits
  • Soda water

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Get tropical but spooky with these coconut liqueur cocktails
Enjoy a bit of coconut and pineapple to remind you of warmer days
malibu halloween cocktails maliboo2 1

If you have memories of Malibu, the coconut flavored rum, it may well be from ill-advised shots with buddies at late-night bars. But there's more that you can do with coconut flavors than just drinking it neat or mixing it with coke. If you fancy a throwback to your wilder days paired with a fun Halloween themed treat, then we have four cocktail recipes demonstrating different uses for coconut rum.

You'll find simple mixes of lemonade and grenadine, as well as a frozen rose slushie that sounds like it would be a hit at any party. Or if you're feeling the need for some tropical vibes as the weather gets colder, try the ever popular piña colada-themed combo of pineapple and coconut, or the fruity bay breeze which combines sweet rum and pineapple juice with the tart sharpness of cranberry juice.
The Maliboo

Read more
Get Dark ‘n Stormy with these rum cocktails
Go beyond rum and ginger beer with these themed drinks
goslings rum halloween cocktails gbaoltcxwaebom1

One of the iconic rum cocktails is the Dark 'n Stormy, which mixes dark Goslings rum with ginger beer and adds a lime wedge for a simple, delicious, and slightly spicy treat that's perfect for fall. But there are other uses for Goslings rum too, which is known for its dark color and deep flavors. If you're looking to get into the Halloween mood, there are plenty of fun and tasty rum cocktails to take advantage of this unique spirit.
Dark ‘n Stormy

Ingredients:

Read more
Killer Halloween cocktails from craft spirits
Take a more subtle approach to Halloween theming
Scary pumpkin

Some Halloween cocktails are fun and over the top, with bright colors or flourishes like smoke. But other times, you are looking for something balanced, well crafted, and a bit more subtle. For the cocktail enthusiasts looking for a great drink with a slight seasonal theme, these cocktails feature craft spirits from CraftCo., used in considered combinations for a slight more grown-up Halloween theme.
The Harvest

Ingredients:

Read more