We’re loving these fancy non-alcoholic cocktails from Death & Co

See how one leading cocktail bar is embracing Dry January

By
non alc cocktails death co pineapple express 2
Death & Co

With the first week of the new year already passed by, lots of people are settling into Dry January. It’s become a trend for people to forgo alcohol for the first month of the year (following a typically over-indulgent holiday period) and increasing numbers of people are choosing not to drink at all.

But ditching alcohol doesn’t mean you have to give up on enjoying cocktails. These recipes from New York cocktail bar Death & Co show some of the creative ways that you can enjoy non-alcoholic drinks, from using NA spirits like Seedlip, to making use of cold brew coffee concentrate and interesting flavored syrups. Fans of the espresso martini, negroni, and gin and tonic who are looking for a non-alcoholic alternative for Dry January or beyond will appreciate these options!

Pineapple Express

Death & Co

Ingredients:

  • 0.75 oz Seedlip Spice
  • 0.75 oz Ritual Zero Proof Tequila
  • 1 oz Lyre’s Coffee Originale
  • 1 oz Cold Brew Concentrate
  • 1 oz Pineapple juice
  • 0.5 oz Demerara syrup

Method:

Add ingredients to a shaker tin with ice and shake well. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a pineapple slice.

Exit Music

Death & Co

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Giffard N/A Aperitif
  • 1 oz Martini & Rossi L’Aperitivo Vibrante
  • 0.75 oz Ritual Zero Proof Gin
  • 0.75 oz Lyre’s Pink London Spirit

Method:

Add ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a  double old fashioned glass with fresh ice, and garnish with a grapefruit slice.

Day Spa

Death & Co

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Seedlip Garden
  • 1 oz Ritual Zero Proof Gin
  • 1 oz Cucumber-Magnesium Syrup
  • 0.75 oz Lime juice
  • Soda, to top

Method:

Add ingredients except soda to a shaker tin with ice and shake well. Strain into a collins glass with fresh ice, then top with the soda water and garnish with a cucumber slice.

Georgina Torbet
