 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Wine pros reveal the bottles that changed their lives

Most wine pros can think of a single bottle that made them join the industry. Here are a few of those tales.

Mark Stock
By

For many in the wine industry, there was a defining moment that involved a very particular bottle. Over the course of a few sips, that wine changed the course of their lives, causing them to change career paths or give up prior dreams for a new, wine-soaked one. It’s a tale as old as time in the wine industry, but the anecdotes are always entertaining. There aren’t many liquids out there that can cause you to drop a successful role as a doctor or historian to become a sommelier, but that’s the power of wine. Here are just some of the wine bottles that changed the lies of these professionals.

Peter Wassam enjoying some wine.

We asked some of our favorite wine professionals this question: What’s the one bottle that changed your life? Here are their answers.

Josh Peeples

Peeples is the proprietor of a handful of labels, including Napa-based Elyse Winery and Institution Winery. “The experience that changed everything for me was when I visited Duckhorn Winery in 1995,” he says. “I was only 18 years old and still living in my hometown of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The 1992 Duckhorn Three Palms Merlot poured for me by the owner, Dan Duckhorn, connected all of the dots: Great wine, great people, and allure of the business. Little did I know I’d move to San Francisco just three years later.”

Matt Stamp

A longtime sommelier, Stamp is also behind Compline Restaurant. He, like so many in the trade, was blown away by burgundy. “Hands down, the 2000 fixin from Domaine Mongeard Mugneret,” he says. “I was just getting started in wine and was sort of nodding along as people talked about tar and earth and grass and other strange aromas beyond simple fruit. This bottle of red burgundy made me see it clearly: A whole interlocked universe of scent in a glass of wine. It made me understand how impactful smell is in our own memories and experiences. It kickstarted my desire to learn.”

Adrian Manspeaker

The winemaker and owner of Joseph Jewell Wines was moved by a wine born the same year as him. “It was my 25th birthday, and my wife and I went to dinner at Josh Ash & Co in Santa Rosa,” he says. “While reviewing the wine list, the 1978 IronHorse Cabernet caught my eye. 1978 is the year I was born and, at $120 a bottle, I thought it was a really good deal considering the age of the wine. After the bottle arrived at our table, I read the back label to find that the grapes were harvested the third week of October that year — the exact week I was born. Yes, the wine was amazing, but it was all of the elements of the story that stand out to me. Wine goes beyond what’s in the glass to capture a moment in time.”

Megan Skupny

The Skupny's enjoying wine in the vineyard.

Skupny is the sales and marketing manager for esteemed California label Lang & Reed Napa Valley. For her, it all goes back to a wine that survived a fire. “It was a 2005 Peter Michael Chardonnay Belle Côte,” she says. “I was working for a phenomenal lady who was opening a wine and cheese shop. Mere weeks before she opened, the place burned to the ground. The wine had been stored in a safe, so the labels suffered severe smoke damage but the wine itself was fine, just unsellable. I had started bartering a few hours of work for a few bottles of wine; I had no idea what I was getting. I was 24 at the time and was just dipping my toe into wine. I accumulated a decent collection of these smoke-damaged bottles and would enjoy them after long days of bartending. The Peter Michael, in particular, was a wine I could not get enough of. The sad day finally came when I drank the last bottle. When I went to the store to purchase more I finally found out that I had champagne tastes on a beer budget. This wine opened my naïve eyes to a whole new world. That was how I got hooked.”

Peter Wassam

For wine shop manager Peter Wassam, a lesser-known northern Italian offering blew him out of the water. Now he runs the new wine shop addition to Compline Restaurant. “My early experiences with wine led me to believe they all mostly tasted the same,” he says. “In 2014, however, a week after entering the industry, I tasted this bottling from the rather humble Bardolino appellation in northeastern Italy: The 2013 Le Fraghe Bardolino. I had no idea wine could show such personality and vigor. It was defined by pure pleasure, which is what wine should be all about. And it made me look at a map.”

Francis Kaluga

A certified somm and general manager of Birch & Rye, Kaluga was taken aback by some iconic bubbles. “The bottle that changed everything for me was a 1996 Salon champagne,” he admits. “I had always loved champagne and heard that Salon was the best of the best. While working the floor in Alaska one night, somebody ordered one of our last bottles of 1996 Salon and shared a glass with me. The minerality blew me away, as did the overall elegance of the wine and the length of the persistent finish. Tasting that wine made me even more obsessed with champagne!”

Perhaps you’ve had a moment like this too, or perhaps you’re eagerly awaiting that moment. It’s beyond belief what the best wines out there can do, so if you haven’t been lucky enough to experience something like this yet, keep hunting. Wine is about discovery, and when you strike gold, the riches can be very, very rewarding.

Editors' Recommendations

How to taste tequila like you know what you’re doing
Put down the shot glass — this is tequila tasting for grown-ups
Lindsay Parrill
By Lindsay Parrill
February 22, 2023
how to taste tequila img 6287

Tequila can get a bad rap as nothing but a party drink. Too often, we tend to either shoot it thoughtlessly or cover up its flavor with juices, syrups, and little paper umbrellas. And while of course we all love a tasty margarita, good-quality tequila on its own is actually something to be savored. Like any other spirit or wine, tequila quality varies immensely, and it's possible that those of us who've always been prone to drown our tequila in Triple Sec just may not have had the good stuff until now. Or perhaps we just haven't yet taken the time to get familiar with the popular Mexican spirit as anything but a fraternity favorite. We say it's time to turn that around.

A common confusion is the difference between mezcal and tequila. While both are spirits made from agave, tequila is made specifically and only from Blue Weber Agave plants. Mezcal, however, can be made from any type of agave and often varies tremendously in its flavor. Essentially, all tequila is mezcal, but not all mezcal is tequila.
The process of making tequila is a complicated and impressive one. Good tequila, which is made from agave that is laboriously harvested, carved, roasted, pressed, distilled, and aged, is smooth and warming to the body and soul. Its flavor can be rich and complex, an homage to the time and care that made it, or bright, zesty, and fresh, reminiscent of a newly harvested agave.
To properly taste tequila, we must first understand its different forms and what to look for in terms of flavor.

Read more
These 10 NYC restaurants are worth splurging for
Ready to splurge on a memorable meal in the Big Apple? Here are your ten best bets for a fantastic dining experience
Mark Stock
By Mark Stock
February 21, 2023
A dish at Per Se in NYC.

Most New Yorkers have an opinion on the best restaurants in their city and no two ever seem to be exactly alike. Makes sense, given the countless number of great eateries in the Big Apple. From incredible ethnic food to high-end fusion, New York City has it all.

But if one really had to whittle it down to a list of must-visits while there, what would that list look like? We did the homework and came up with a top ten for the ages, full of restaurants that offer jaw-dropping culinary experiences. You'd be lucky to land at any one of these tables over a lifetime as these restaurants are home to some of the best chefs in the world.

Read more
The 7 best whiskey subscription boxes in 2023
Subscription services are still all the rage. A good whiskey option is a great choice to enhance your appreciation of the spirit.
Mark Stock
By Mark Stock
February 20, 2023
Flaviar subscription with whiskeys on table.

A subscription service is a sweet thing indeed, setting us up with specialty items delivered straight to where we live. These days, the spectrum is broader then ever, with the category dealing in things from clothing subscription boxes and grooming kits to bacon and healthy meal kits.

Spirits have entered the fray too. Whiskey fans can sign up and receive special selections of their favorite spirit, sourced from all over the map. It's a great service for the novice and expert alike, as there are many options, tiers, and educational levels. Plus, they show up at your place, turning a regular mail day into a celebratory one.

Read more