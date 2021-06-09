  1. Food & Drink
Which Grill Should You Buy on Prime Day?

Grills will be a hot ticket item among this year’s Prime Day deals because the sales event falls smack dab in the middle of grilling season. Whether you’re a charcoal, gas, or pellet man, we’ve scoped out some great picks. These grills are priced great right now if you don’t want to wait until the deals kick in. However, we anticipate seeing a price dip for these grills on Prime Day, so keep them on your radar.

Char-Griller 2137 Outlaw Inch Charcoal Grill / Smoker

Char-Griller grills are known for their quality craftsmanship and durability. This Char-Griller 2137 Outlaw grill/smoker combo is currently at its all-time low price on Amazon at $159. So keep an eye out on Prime Day to see if the price goes even lower. This beast of a grill doesn’t have a lot of frills, just 1,063 square inches of cooking spaces. That’s enough to BBQ for a small army or a large extended family.

Cuisinart CGG-7400 Propane 4-Burner Gas Grill

If you prefer to taste the meat and not the heat this Prime Day, its Cuisinart CGG-7400 Propane 4-Burner Gas Grill is one to keep your eye on. Right now it’s at a great price of $275. Last Prime Day, this grill got down to around $250 dollars, but its all-time low on Amazon is $186. There’s no telling how low this grill will go, but chances are you can score this roaring-hot, four-burner propane grill from Cuisinart at a very low price. This grill is one of the most highly rated grills on Amazon and is labeled as an Amazon’s Choice product.

Camp Chef PG24MZG SmokePro Slide Smoker

If you are looking to spend a few more bucks this Prime Day to elevate your BBQ game, this Camp Cher PG24MZG SmokePro Slide Smoker is the way to go. Using Camp Chef’s PID digital temperature control system you can bring up the heat to 500 degrees for traditional, high-heat grilling. Or, if you want to do a long, low-and-slow smoke you can bring down the heat to 175 degrees and monitor your meat’s internal temperature with one of two digital meat probes. You can also control the level of smoke on a scale of 1-10.

This grill is currently $599 and is definitely a large chunk of change to pay for a grill, but it’s worth it in the long run. Last Prime Day this grill got down to around $575. Historically, the lowest price Amazon customers have seen this grill go is $526. So keep this grill on your radar this Prime Day for an anticipated $25-$75 savings range.

Today’s Best Grill Deals

If you can’t wait until Prime Day, there are several fantastic grill deals you can shop right now. We’ve rounded up the best below.
Expires soon

Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Smoker 7002BPRO

$449 $499
Get a free cover and oil collector when you buy this 700 square inch cooking space Z Grills wood pellet smoker.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Z Grills ZPG-7002B 2020 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill & Smokerr

$429 $519
Save even more with last year's model, a 2020 upgrade to this versatile 8-in-1 grill and smoker. 700 square inches cooking space.
Buy at Amazon
Save with $22 coupon on page
Expires soon

Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Smoker ZPG-7002B

$407 $429
Grill cover and oil collector included at no extra cost with the 700-square inch cooking area Z Grills wood pellet smoker with automatic temperature control.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page
Expires soon

Z GRILLS ZPG-600D 2021 New Model Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker

$409 $449
This new model Z Grills wood pellet grill and smoker has 573 square inches cooking space and automatic temperature control. Bronze color case.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Z GRILLS ZPG-7002E 2020 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker

$442 $487
This model pellet grill and smoker is a 2021 upgrade with 8-in-1 functions and automatic temperature control. 700 square inches cooking space.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Z GRILLS ZPG-700D Wood Pellet Grill Smoker for Outdoor Cooking

$569 $599
Get this 2021 upgrade for the Z Grills model ZPg-700D. Bronze case with 8-in-1 functionality plus a free cover.
Buy at Amazon

