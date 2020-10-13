  1. Food & Drink

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Machine Drops to $100 for Prime Day

By

In one of the deeper discounts we’ve seen among our Prime Day deals, the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi drops from a retail price of $230 to just $100 for Prime Day at Amazon and of course it ships free. That’s a 57% discount, which is rare for this machine. We saw it for half off in June, and there have been 30% and 40% discounts scattered throughout the year, but this is the lowest price we’ve seen all year. To snag this unusual $130 in savings, we suggest acting quickly. At the $100 price point, this Nespresso machine would make an ideal holiday gift (and there’s nothing wrong with buying one for yourself as well).

The Nespresso Vertuo Machine was designed to be used with Nespresso capsules, which either make coffee or espresso. It’s simple: Just insert the capsule and close the lever. The best part? You get 30 of those capsules included free with your purchase, so you can try three of Nespresso’s most popular blends: Stormio, Odacio, and Melozio. That’s in addition to the 12-capsule starter pack that comes with the machine. And Nespresso provides several options for recycling the pods as well, so you don’t have to feel guilty about your impact on the environment.

The Nespresso Vertuo Machine makes three coffee cup sizes and two espresso cup sizes. What’s more, the Vertuo reads the barcode on the capsule and adjusts its brewing settings accordingly, so you won’t need to tinker with the settings. And with the large 54-ounce water reservoir and 17-capsule container capacity, you don’t have to worry about tending to the machine too often. But it’s mostly the quality of the coffee that garnered such rave reviews on Amazon, with customers citing great taste, a layer of crema foam, and quick results. More than 3,500 customer reviewers rated this machine an average of 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re looking to explore other options, check out our other Prime Day coffee machine deals. But if  the idea of freshly brewed coffee or espresso in under a minute sounds appealing to you, you should probably grab one of these Nespresso Vertuo Machines by De’Longhi while you still can. While it would normally set you back $230, you can get it for just $100 on Prime Day. That’s $130 in savings you can put towards extra coffee or anything else you might need this winter.

