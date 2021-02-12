Presidents Day sales are on in full force and it doesn’t get any better than this monster deal for the Cuisinart MCP-12N Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set. Presidents Day sales always have great deals on products for the home, but seldom will you see such a deep price cut on high quality merchandise. The Cuisinart MCP-12N cookware set lists for $670, but is on sale for $299, a $371 savings or 55% off. But wait, it gets even better. Click on a coupon on the product page to save an extra $59, for a final sale Presidents Day deal price of $240, a total saving of $430 at a mad 64% discount. Act quickly so they don’t sell out first.

Cuisinart’s Multiclad Pro stainless steel cookware was designed for the discerning home chef. Each piece of the cookware is a triple-ply professional-level tool. The Cuisinart cookware’s aluminum core heats and cools rapidly with even temperature levels on the bottom and sides. The premium stainless steel inner surface of each pot and pan doesn’t discolor or distort the flavor of the ingredients while they cook and the exterior of brushed stainless steel looks good and resists staining.

The 12-piece Cuisinart MCP-12N Multiclad Pro cookware set includes 1.5-quart and 3-quart covered saucepans, 8-inch and 10-inch open skillets, a 3.5-quart covered sauté pan, an 8-quart covered stockpot, and a steamer insert with lid.

Dishwasher-safe cookware covers fit tightly on Cuisinart’s Multiclad Pro pans and pots to seal in nutrients and juices. The rims of each piece are tapered for pouring without dripping. Finally, all cookware have cool grip handles. The end result of the Multiclad Pro stainless steel design and features is a full set of cookware you can use for sautéing, frying, browning, simmering, and boiling that you can count on for consistent heating and results you can be proud of every time you cook with them.

Amazon normally sells the Cuisinart MCP-12N Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set for $670. For Presidents Day 2021, however, this set is double-discounted with a coupon on the product page. Instead of the $670 full list price for the 12-piece set, the final selling price is $240, a 64%, $430 savings. We’ve all been cooking much more than usual during the pandemic. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your cookware, take advantage of this dramatic sale on pro-quality cookware.

