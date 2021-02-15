  1. Food & Drink

Best Presidents Day Dishwasher Sales and Deals 2021

Today’s Presidents Day dishwasher sales are here along with some chunky discounts on big brand names in dishwasher technology. If you’re looking for the best Presidents Day sales out there, we’ve got them all including some sparkling Presidents Day dishwasher deals. Whether you’re looking to buy your very first dishwasher (you lucky thing) or you’re upgrading an existing one, there’s a deal here for you. We also offer some tips on what to look for when choosing a new dishwasher.

Best Presidents Day Dishwasher Sales 2021
Farberware Complete Portable Countertop Dishwasher with Built-in Water Tank

$350 $400
Get full-size dishwasher cleaning power in a compact unit that offers 5 wash programs - normal, rapid, baby care, glass, and fruit wash. Ideal for small homes, apartments, dorms, boats, and RVs.
Buy at Amazon
Frigidaire 24-Inch Built-In Full Console Dishwasher, Stainless Steel

$422 $469
This built-in dishwasher uses a Quick Wash system complete with five cycle options available so you can select the optimal cleaning power and setting for each load.
Buy at ABT
Whirlpool TotalCoverage Spray Fingerprint-Resistant Built-In Dishwasher

$810 $899
This Whirpool has a Sensor cycle which automatically picks the right cycle for each load. And it can provide more water pressure, thanks to the TotalCoverage spray arm that cleans with twice the jets.
Buy at Best Buy
Frigidaire Built-in Dishwasher, 24 inch, Black + Stainless Steel

$521 $579
This dishwasher model boasts a Heated Dry heating element for efficient drying of your dishes and can automatically adjust the cycle time based on how much cleaning your dishes need.
Buy at ABT
Samsung 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher, Stainless steel

$449 $529
This model has four wash cycles and five control options so you can customize setting for each load. It also has a spacious capacity of 14 place settings, ideal for quick cleanup after entertaining.
Buy at Samsung
LG 24 in. Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Smart Dishwasher

$810 $900
Achieve maximum cleaning power in each cycle with LG's QuadWash system which uses Multi-Motion arms that rotate back and forth while spinning. The unit is Wi-Fi enabled for convenient operation.
Buy at Best Buy

Should You Buy a Dishwasher on Presidents Day?

As Presidents Day is the first major sales season of the year, it’s a good time to buy. If you don’t buy now, we aren’t expecting to see major discounts until Easter at the earliest and it’s likely that you want a new dishwasher sooner rather than later.

Retailers are keen to clear inventory from the holiday season so expect discounts to be pretty competitive. Also, after a quiet few months, those same retailers are keen to cash in on your enthusiasm to buy something new.

As always, only buy a dishwasher if you genuinely need it. It’s not a good deal if your existing one was working just fine and you simply don’t need a new appliance.

How to Choose a Dishwasher on Presidents Day

Like with any major purchase, there are two key things to consider before anything else — budget and space.

What’s your budget for a new dishwasher? Figure it out then stick to it. Even during Presidents Day dishwasher sales, it’s not a good price if you can’t really afford it. It’s also not a good deal if you can’t fit it into your home set up. Measure the space you want to put the dishwasher and keep to it, otherwise you may run into issues.

Once you’ve figured out those two things, consider if your kitchen or utility room is set up for a dishwasher. Obviously, if you’ve already got a dishwasher installed, you’re good to go. Otherwise, a portable washer might be a better solution if you don’t want to change the plumbing at home.

Consider how large a dishwasher you want. A compact one is good if you’re a small household but a standard sized one is better if you’re cooking and washing for a whole family regularly.

Most dishwashers have more than just wash and dry as their settings but you want to make sure that you’re not paying extra for features you’ll never use. Check all the features and see if they’re worth it for you. It’s also worth looking for the Energy Star label to be sure you’re saving yourself energy costs and keeping our planet front of mind, too.

A big help with a dishwasher is to have one with adjustable upper racks so you can move stuff around as needed. Prioritize this.

Finally, consider the aesthetics like looks and the noise level. You want to be able to live comfortably alongside your dishwasher, after all.

