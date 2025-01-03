 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

What is white coffee? Half-roasted coffee is actually a thing

All about this low-temperature roasted coffee

By
White coffee
Golden House Images / Shutterstock

I thought I’d heard of every type of coffee imaginable, from Kopi Luwak to chicory coffee. Turns out I was wrong. Different coffee roasts are characterized by their roasting temperature and time, yielding different brews, from light to ultra-dark roasts. But there’s one variety that many haven’t heard of: white coffee. Named after the color of the beans when roasted, this half-roasted coffee dates back to the 15th century in Yemen.

Below, we’ll dive into all the most common questions about white coffee, from the basics of “What is white coffee?” to how to brew it at home.

Recommended Videos

What is white coffee?

Cup of coffee on a table
Jason Villanueva / Pexels

White coffee is coffee roasted only halfway through at a lower temperature than other roasted coffee beans. As Owais Zafar from FreshCoffeeBlog said, think of the roasting process of white coffee as “a slow dance” or a “culinary ballet that takes place over an extended period.” The “methodical roasting method allows the beans to retain their natural flavors, resulting in a brew that is “lighter in color but harder in texture.”

Related

Unlike the roasting process of dark roast coffee, the heat doesn’t penetrate the coffee beans when roasting white coffee. White coffee is roasted at about 325 degrees Fahrenheit, compared to about 400 to 475 degrees Fahrenheit for traditional coffee, depending on the roast.

When I first heard about “white coffee,” I pictured a stark white cup — almost like how frothed milk would look. However, to the naked eye, it’s not easy to see a real difference in color when looking at a brewed cup of white coffee. You might be able to tell by checking out its translucency, but this isn’t necessarily easy either. However, the difference is more noticeable in the beans before brewing, which showcase their lighter color. It’s much easier to taste the difference of white coffee than to see it.

Where did white coffee come from?

Coffee cups empty
Filip Marcus Adam / Pexels

After “What is white coffee?” my second question (and probably yours, too) is about the origins of this mysterious coffee drink. I’ve been to hundreds of coffee shops, and I can’t say I’ve ever seen this variety of coffee listed on a coffee menu. Turns out, white coffee originated in Yemen as part of a tradition of mixing coffee with a blend of spices known as Hawaij. This slightly sweet spice blend contains classics like cinnamon and cardamom, which enhance white coffee’s slightly nutty and acidic flavor.

Even though white coffee has been popular for centuries in countries like Yemen, Indonesia, and Malaysia, it became increasingly popular around 2021 when influencers started boasting about the health benefits of white coffee. White coffee may be a healthier alternative to regular coffee due to its higher antioxidant and chlorogenic acid content.

The short, lower-temperature roasting process of making white coffee allows the beans to retain more antioxidants and chlorogenic acid. These substances may help reduce inflammation and fight against cellular damage. Regular coffee drinkers who get frustrated with coffee stains on their teeth have also switched to white coffee for a lighter alternative.

White coffee taste and caffeine content

A cup of coffee at Bird Rock Coffee in San Diego.
Andrew Davey / The Manual

The key component of white coffee’s difference from regular coffee is the shorter, lower temperature at which the beans are roasted. The roasting process is directly connected with the flavor profile, so you can expect white coffee to have a much milder flavor profile than regular coffee. White coffee is said to have a slightly nutty taste without any caramelization flavors. The origins of the beans, of course, also affect the taste. The flavor profile of white coffee is a “departure from traditional bitterness of darker roasts,” yielding a lighter, much more light-tasting coffee.

White coffee contains more caffeine than regular coffee, resulting from shorter roasting time. The bean’s natural caffeine content will begin to burn off during roasting. This is why lighter roast coffees tend to have slightly more caffeine when compared to dark roasts — however, the difference in caffeine content of white coffee vs. regular coffee has sparked some debate. Some sources note that white coffee contains up to 50% more caffeine than regular coffee, whereas other sources suggest the caffeine content is negligible, at only about 5.4%.

Making white coffee

Espresso maker with a man in the background
Vlada Karpovich / Pexels

The hard texture of white coffee beans is too hard to use with most coffee grinders, which means it’s challenging to make white coffee at home. Even if you think you have an ultra-strong grinder, it’s not worth the risk of damaging the blades. You can purchase white coffee in a pre-ground state to make brewing easier, such as Fidlago Coffee’s Wired Wolf White Coffee.

Once you have white coffee in a finely ground state, it’s easy to brew using an espresso maker, Moka Pot, or an AeroPress. From here, you’ll brew white coffee using the same steps as you’d use to brew any other kind of coffee.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Why dark roast isn’t always the best: Understanding the different coffee roasts
Every coffee roast, explained
classifying coffee roasts pexels goumbik 296285

Even after coffee beans are collected from the trees they grow on, they still have a long journey before they're packaged and ready to consume. These beans are stable but not yet ready for coffee drinkers to enjoy. Coffee beans must go through a roasting process that completely transforms the flavor of your final cup of coffee.

"Coffee roasts" refers to the different methods of roasting coffee to develop its flavor. The coffee roasting process brings out the flavor and aroma of the beans, yielding coffee roasts that differ based on the time and heat at which beans are roasted. This is where the classic coffee roasts you know and love, such as dark roast coffee, come into play. Even beyond the classics, such as light or dark roast coffee, you may stumble upon other less-familiar coffee roast types that leave you questioning what makes them unique. Here's your guide to classifying coffee roasts,
Light roast coffee

Read more
The best decaf coffee beans to buy
If decaf is your choice, here are the best beans to choose from
Cup of coffee with coffee beans

Decaf coffee has been thrown under the barista bus for quite a while. And perhaps for good reason, as for too many years, there was hardly an option in the field worth brewing. Alas, times continue to change and we're now blessed with a broad range of decaf options.

The reasons for going sans caffeine are many, and while we love the fully loaded stuff, many of us like to take a break now and again. Sometimes, you just want the flavor of coffee without the extra kick. This is especially the case after a big meal that meanders into the wee hours, after which you just want to hit the hay. Other times, you just want some of the health benefits of coffee (the antioxidants, for example) without the jitters. For others, caffeine may inspire a bit of anxiety and just not be worth the risk.

Read more
The best medium roast coffee beans for a perfectly balanced cup
Full-bodied, medium roast beans
Medium roast coffee

Medium roast coffee is an all-around favorite among coffee lovers. It offers a balanced cup with a well-rounded flavor. With a smooth and mellow taste, medium roast coffee is also great for brewing in various ways, such as traditional drip and pour-over coffee. Try these best medium roast coffee brands for a well-rounded cup of joe in every brew. These best medium roast coffee brands deliver quality, freshness, and taste in every cup.
La Colombe Nizza Medium Roast Coffee

La Colombe's best-selling medium roast, the Nizza roast, is a favorite for any brew type. Available in whole bean and ground coffee bags, this blend contains coffee beans from Brazil, Colombia, Nicaragua, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Read more