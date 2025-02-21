Dream of warmer days with these tropical-inspired cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Pandan Negroni Lost in Translation Fifty Year Storm Star Treatment Chapeau Melon Piña Colada El Viaje de Kalani

While some love to embrace winter with cozy fireside drinks, other people would rather be dreaming of the sun. If you’re looking to escape the winter blues, then these tropical-inspired cocktails will conjure up thoughts of warm sand, blue sea, and brighter days.

Pandan Negroni

Created by: NoMad London Bar Team

Available at: Side Hustle (London, UK)

Ingredients:

1 oz Pandan-infused Mijenta Reposado Tequila*

0.75 oz Cocchi Torino Vermouth di Torino

0.75 oz Campari

0.5 oz Coconut water

1 tsp Cold Brew Coffee

Glassware: Large rocks

Garnish: Pandan leaf

Method:

Combine in mixing glass, make sure not to stir over ice. Pour into a large rocks glass over a large ice cube, and serve.

Pandan-Infused Mijenta Reposado Tequila*

Add a few pandan leaves to a 750-ML bottle of reposado tequila. Allow to infuse for 48 hours. Strain out the leaves.

Lost in Translation

Created by Katya, Bartender at Valerie (New York City)

Available at Valerie (New York City)

Ingredients:

1 oz iichiko Saiten

1 oz Sparkling 45 Sake

.75 oz Apple Pisco Liqueur

.50 oz Lemon Juice

.25 oz Honey Syrup

2 dashes Shiso bitters

3 dashes Pear Brandy

Glassware: Collins Glass

Garnish: Granny Smith Apple Slice

Method:

Add bitters, pear brandy, lemon, honey, apple pisco, and iichiko to a small tin. Fill with ice and quick-hard shake. Strain over fresh ice and top with sparkling sake.

Fifty Year Storm

Created by: James Grant, Director of Beverage, Fairmont Royal York

Available at Library Bar at Fairmont Royal York

Ingredients:

1 oz Fino Sherry

0.5 oz Plantation Three-Star Rum

1 oz Coconut/Pandan/Wasabi Cordial

0.25 oz lime juice

0.25 oz Yuzu juice

0.75 oz Pineapple juice

Glassware: Tulio

Garnish: Lime Zest and Coconut Flakes

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake vigorously.

Star Treatment

Created by Ivan Radulovic and Bratislav Glisic, Co-founders and Head Bartenders at Dear Strangers (New York City)

Available at Dear Strangers (New York City)

Ingredients:

2 oz Casa Lotos Sotol

1 oz Green Dragon (Cilantro, Lemongrass, Coriander seeds, Markut lime leaf, Ginger)*

0.5 oz Fluffy Pineapple juice

0.25 oz Coconut milk

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Garnish: Fresh Makrut lime leaf

Glassware: Fancy Collins glass

Method:

Pour all the ingredients into a mixing glass, add ice, and shake vigorously for 10 seconds—strain into a prepared, chilled glass and top with pebble ice. Garnish with a fresh Makrut lime leaf.

Green Dragon*

1 qt Lemongrass Syrup**

5 kaffir lime leaves

10 cilantro bunches with stem

1 dry red chili

Method: Place all ingredients into VITAMIX. Blend, fine strain and store.

Lemongrass Syrup**

1 qt sugar

16 oz water

2 lemongrass sticks

5 whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick

Method: Cut the lemongrass in half and smash it. Place everything in a pot, bring to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes.

Chapeau Melon

Created by Jessica Duré, Beverage Director at Cosmo (New York City)

Available at Cosmo (New York City)

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Citadelle

0.5 oz Midori

0.25 oz Ancho Reyes Verde

0.5 oz Lime

1.5 oz Ginger Beer

Sweet Pineapple Foam

Beetroot Dust

Salt

Glassware: Highball

Garnish: Pineapple Foam and Beetroot Dust

Method:

Pour the ingredients into a shaker and shake well. Strain into a highball glass and garnish with sweet pineapple foam, beetroot dust and salt rim

Piña Colada

Created by Eder Leon, Restaurant & Bar Manager at Bonny Moon Beach Club (Cayman Islands)

Available at Bonny Moon Beach Club (Cayman Islands)

Ingredients:

1.5 once Bonny’s Booty Pirate Rum Blend

¼ once banana liquor

Bonny’s Signature Pina Colada Mix (Coconut Cream, Oat Milk, Fresh Pineapple Juice)

Glassware: Sling Cocktail Glass

Garnish: Fresh pineapple, Umbrella, Luxardo Cherry

Method:

Blend all ingredients in a slushie machine and garnish

El Viaje de Kalani

Created by Andrei Cocom, Bar Supervisor at Canopy by Hilton Canccanun La Isla (Cancún, MX)

Available at Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla (Cancún, MX)

Ingredients:

1 ½ Grilled Pineapple Puree

1 ½ Charanda

1 oz Kalani (coconut liquor)

1 oz Spice Syrup (cloves, cardamom and cinnamon)

1 Drop of chocolate bitter

Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Dehydrated lime wheel

Method:

Combine the ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake until well integrated. Pour into a rocks glass, garnish with dehydrated lime wheel.