Dream of warmer days with these tropical-inspired cocktails

While some love to embrace winter with cozy fireside drinks, other people would rather be dreaming of the sun. If you’re looking to escape the winter blues, then these tropical-inspired cocktails will conjure up thoughts of warm sand, blue sea, and brighter days.
Pandan Negroni
Created by: NoMad London Bar Team
Available at: Side Hustle (London, UK)
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Pandan-infused Mijenta Reposado Tequila*
- 0.75 oz Cocchi Torino Vermouth di Torino
- 0.75 oz Campari
- 0.5 oz Coconut water
- 1 tsp Cold Brew Coffee
Glassware: Large rocks
Garnish: Pandan leaf
Method:
Combine in mixing glass, make sure not to stir over ice. Pour into a large rocks glass over a large ice cube, and serve.
Pandan-Infused Mijenta Reposado Tequila*
Add a few pandan leaves to a 750-ML bottle of reposado tequila. Allow to infuse for 48 hours. Strain out the leaves.
Lost in Translation
Created by Katya, Bartender at Valerie (New York City)
Available at Valerie (New York City)
Ingredients:
- 1 oz iichiko Saiten
- 1 oz Sparkling 45 Sake
- .75 oz Apple Pisco Liqueur
- .50 oz Lemon Juice
- .25 oz Honey Syrup
- 2 dashes Shiso bitters
- 3 dashes Pear Brandy
Glassware: Collins Glass
Garnish: Granny Smith Apple Slice
Method:
Add bitters, pear brandy, lemon, honey, apple pisco, and iichiko to a small tin. Fill with ice and quick-hard shake. Strain over fresh ice and top with sparkling sake.
Fifty Year Storm
Created by: James Grant, Director of Beverage, Fairmont Royal York
Available at Library Bar at Fairmont Royal York
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Fino Sherry
- 0.5 oz Plantation Three-Star Rum
- 1 oz Coconut/Pandan/Wasabi Cordial
- 0.25 oz lime juice
- 0.25 oz Yuzu juice
- 0.75 oz Pineapple juice
Glassware: Tulio
Garnish: Lime Zest and Coconut Flakes
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake vigorously.
Star Treatment
Created by Ivan Radulovic and Bratislav Glisic, Co-founders and Head Bartenders at Dear Strangers (New York City)
Available at Dear Strangers (New York City)
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Casa Lotos Sotol
- 1 oz Green Dragon (Cilantro, Lemongrass, Coriander seeds, Markut lime leaf, Ginger)*
- 0.5 oz Fluffy Pineapple juice
- 0.25 oz Coconut milk
- 0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Garnish: Fresh Makrut lime leaf
Glassware: Fancy Collins glass
Method:
Pour all the ingredients into a mixing glass, add ice, and shake vigorously for 10 seconds—strain into a prepared, chilled glass and top with pebble ice. Garnish with a fresh Makrut lime leaf.
Green Dragon*
1 qt Lemongrass Syrup**
5 kaffir lime leaves
10 cilantro bunches with stem
1 dry red chili
Method: Place all ingredients into VITAMIX. Blend, fine strain and store.
Lemongrass Syrup**
1 qt sugar
16 oz water
2 lemongrass sticks
5 whole cloves
1 cinnamon stick
Method: Cut the lemongrass in half and smash it. Place everything in a pot, bring to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes.
Chapeau Melon
Created by Jessica Duré, Beverage Director at Cosmo (New York City)
Available at Cosmo (New York City)
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Citadelle
- 0.5 oz Midori
- 0.25 oz Ancho Reyes Verde
- 0.5 oz Lime
- 1.5 oz Ginger Beer
- Sweet Pineapple Foam
- Beetroot Dust
- Salt
Glassware: Highball
Garnish: Pineapple Foam and Beetroot Dust
Method:
Pour the ingredients into a shaker and shake well. Strain into a highball glass and garnish with sweet pineapple foam, beetroot dust and salt rim
Piña Colada
Created by Eder Leon, Restaurant & Bar Manager at Bonny Moon Beach Club (Cayman Islands)
Available at Bonny Moon Beach Club (Cayman Islands)
Ingredients:
- 1.5 once Bonny’s Booty Pirate Rum Blend
- ¼ once banana liquor
- Bonny’s Signature Pina Colada Mix (Coconut Cream, Oat Milk, Fresh Pineapple Juice)
Glassware: Sling Cocktail Glass
Garnish: Fresh pineapple, Umbrella, Luxardo Cherry
Method:
Blend all ingredients in a slushie machine and garnish
El Viaje de Kalani
Created by Andrei Cocom, Bar Supervisor at Canopy by Hilton Canccanun La Isla (Cancún, MX)
Available at Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla (Cancún, MX)
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ Grilled Pineapple Puree
- 1 ½ Charanda
- 1 oz Kalani (coconut liquor)
- 1 oz Spice Syrup (cloves, cardamom and cinnamon)
- 1 Drop of chocolate bitter
Glassware: Rocks
Garnish: Dehydrated lime wheel
Method:
Combine the ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake until well integrated. Pour into a rocks glass, garnish with dehydrated lime wheel.