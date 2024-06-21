A pair of aged tequilas from Tequila Cayéya with an angelic and demonic theme

One of the distinctive features of aged tequila is its color, which is typically a rich amber brown that comes from its time spent in oak casks. But there is a type of aged tequila called Añejo Cristalino which is aged like an Añejo, but then filtered through charcoal to return it to crystal clear. The idea is to keep the intensity of flavors achieved through aging, whilst maintaining the clarity of an unaged tequila.

The brand Tequila Cayéya is now releasing a new Añejo Cristalino tequila, and this one is part of a paired set with an angels and devils theme. The El Diablo’s Elixir is aged for eighteen months in a three step process, beginning with six months in an American White Oak cask, before being moved to a French Oak cask for a further six months, and then transferred back to American White Oak for its final six months. It’s then charcoal filtered to achieve clarity. It’s nicknamed after the devil due to its 6-6-6 aging process.

Its angelic counterpart is The Spirit of an Angel, a single-barrel Añejo that has been aged for a total of 27 months: nine months in American White Oak, then nine months in French Oak, and nine months in American White Oak. This extra time spent in the casks brings out deep oak flavors with notes of toffee and chocolate. It’s named for the “angelic number” of 999.

“This is the reason we began developing Cayéya nearly five years ago – to have fun and to bring unique single barrel offerings to the category,” said Sam Hirsch, founder of Tequila Cayéya and Piermont Brands. “Whether it’s through the liquid or the packaging, we will always strive to push the envelope with our master distiller Zandra and give fans of the brand something special.”

The pair are releasing as a limited edition of 1,200 bottles each, and they will be available for purchase for $150 each in select states and online.

