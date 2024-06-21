 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Taste a devil and an angel on each shoulder with this pair of tequilas

A pair of aged tequilas from Tequila Cayéya with an angelic and demonic theme

By
Tequila Cayéya

One of the distinctive features of aged tequila is its color, which is typically a rich amber brown that comes from its time spent in oak casks. But there is a type of aged tequila called Añejo Cristalino which is aged like an Añejo, but then filtered through charcoal to return it to crystal clear. The idea is to keep the intensity of flavors achieved through aging, whilst maintaining the clarity of an unaged tequila.

The brand Tequila Cayéya is now releasing a new Añejo Cristalino tequila, and this one is part of a paired set with an angels and devils theme. The El Diablo’s Elixir is aged for eighteen months in a three step process, beginning with six months in an American White Oak cask, before being moved to a French Oak cask for a further six months, and then transferred back to American White Oak for its final six months. It’s then charcoal filtered to achieve clarity. It’s nicknamed after the devil due to its 6-6-6 aging process.

Recommended Videos

Its angelic counterpart is The Spirit of an Angel, a single-barrel Añejo that has been aged for a total of 27 months: nine months in American White Oak, then nine months in French Oak, and nine months in American White Oak. This extra time spent in the casks brings out deep oak flavors with notes of toffee and chocolate. It’s named for the “angelic number” of 999.

“This is the reason we began developing Cayéya nearly five years ago – to have fun and to bring unique single barrel offerings to the category,” said Sam Hirsch, founder of Tequila Cayéya and Piermont Brands. “Whether it’s through the liquid or the packaging, we will always strive to push the envelope with our master distiller Zandra and give fans of the brand something special.”

The pair are releasing as a limited edition of 1,200 bottles each, and they will be available for purchase for $150 each in select states and online.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
10 classic summer cocktails everyone should know how to make
Enjoy your summer with these incredible, classic drinks
Gin cocktail

We are right at the cusp of summer. It's the season of backyard campfires, yard games, dangling your feet off a dock, and seemingly endless sunny days. It's a great time of year for refreshing, crisp beer. But it's also the perfect time for classic summer cocktails. Lucky for you, there are many to choose from. And while we love a rich, complex, boozy Old Fashioned or Manhattan any time of year, in the summer, we tend to opt for thirst-quenching, fresh cocktails.
Classic summer drink recipes

The best part? These iconic, refreshing summer drinks are all reasonably easy to whip up. You don't need an advanced degree in mixology and a whole cabinet of tinctures, herbs, and other ingredients to make them. Most of them are only a few ingredients and the ones with more are still fairly easy to shake up. These are the summery drinks that everyone should know how to make. Keep scrolling to see them all and learn a few new recipes to wow your friends and family this summer.
Margarita

Read more
Celebrate National Daiquiri Day by enjoying this classic rum cocktail
Diplomático suggests a traditional or mango version of the Daiquiri
national daiquiri day diplomatico rum

Today, June 19, is the lesser known holiday of National Daiquiri Day. And while when you hear the word daiquiri your mind might go straight to sweet, fruity, slushy strawberry drinks casually knocked back on a beach, this is in fact a classic rum cocktail that's worth making at home to enjoy the flavors of rum.

With a simple combination of rum, lime juice, and sugar, this drink in its classic form has more in common with a gin gimlet than a strawberry slushie. And because of its simplicity, it's a great way to explore the nuances of different types of rum. So if you have a bottle of rum at the back of your home bar that you're not sure what to do with, or if you want to pick up a nice bottle of rum and try some experimenting with it, then the daiquiri is a great choice of cocktail to start with.

Read more
This cognac is 100 years old and is a collector’s dream centerpiece
If you can afford $30,000, that is
100 year old cognac 2024 5 25 siecle d 100yr18034 920x609

A unique cognac is coming to the market: a 100 year old aged offering from Hermitage Cognac. Cognac of this age is a rare find, and there will be just 68 decanters of the spirit available for those collectors who are keen enough to hunt it down.

The Hermitage Siècle d’Or 100 Year Old Cognac is named after the "golden century" period of French history, and is a rare find even by collectors' standards.

Read more