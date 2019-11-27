5 Last Minute-Slow Cooker Ideas for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is upon us in a big way and we’re not all as prepared as we’d like to be. Fortunately, there’s no rule stating that you have to toil all day in the kitchen for the benefit of others. In fact, this late in the game (you know, day of), you ought to do the opposite. The meal will be just about as good and better still, you’ll get to hang out with your guests instead of juggling six courses in a stress-filled kitchen while you’re weird aunt requests more ice to go with her Chardonnay.

Enter the slow cooker, patron saint of the 11th hour. With this gadget, you can prep and jumpstart a meal over coffee and preserve the rest of the day for friends and family. Plus, it tends to be a forgiving piece of kitchen equipment, meaning that you don’t have to be exacting with your ingredients. Start with small additions and add more to taste.

Here are a few easy-peasy dishes to throw together day-of, whether it’s on the actual holiday itself or later in the long weekend, when you can’t even bear the thought of more leftovers.

Pulled Pork

Most recipes call for shoulder when it comes to pulled pork but go with tenderloin. The cut will produce better meat and usually less fat. Mix some ketchup, a good mustard, balsamic vinegar, salt, and honey and cover the meat in the mix. Throw it in the slow cooker on low for five-six hours and get out of the kitchen. After, put in on warm as you pull it apart with a fork. It does great on a roll as a sandwich or as the main event in a tasty pork taco. Sweet and tangy, it’s great with a good old fashioned lager beer.

Chicken Thighs

Chicken thighs are easy and delightful. They’re less adored than wings and drumsticks but for shame, as they tend to be more flavorful. Hit the chicken with some salt and pepper, a drizzle of honey, touch of garlic, and some soy sauce (or Ponzu if you want some citrus notes). Given the smaller size of the thighs, it shouldn’t take more than two-three hours in the cooker. The chicken does great alongside rice and some green veggies, like beans, cabbage, or bok choy. Enjoy it with a fruity Sauvignon Blanc.

Pork Roast

You can do no wrong with a pork sirloin roast. It’s big a meaty, meaning you can even pretend it’s a turkey and get your carve on. Rub the outside in a bit of salt, lemon pepper, cumin, and herbs de Provence (or Za’atar if you want to go in a slightly different direction). Throw the meat in the cooker, pour in a cup or so of chicken broth, and let it cook on low. If there’s leftover room in the cooker, throw in some diced potatoes and chopped onion for added flavor and a side dish that will soak up all the flavors.

It’s great that evening but stores well as lunch meat for the west of the week as well. And save the broth-y goodness at the bottom of the slow cooker for dousing potatoes or veggies with in the future. Pour yourself a glass of Pinot Blanc or Chardonnay for pairing.

Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers

You can go meatless and do so in style with stuffed peppers. You’ll capture the color spectrum of fall and earn a few presentation points when it comes time for plating. Fill the peppers with a pre-mixed helping of black beans and quinoa, along with some chili powder and store-bought enchilada sauce. Throw in some refried beans or guacamole as a tasty binding agent, if needed. A few hours on low ought to do the trick.

If you’re short on space, you can cook any remaining peppers in the oven. The toppings are unlimited, from avocado and sour cream to cheese and salsa verde. Try it with a heavier winter rosé, like this one.

Beer Can Chicken (Almost)

Take a beloved summer grilling favorite into fall and winter. You won’t be able to pull the bird over a can of beer, but you can still pour a little ale into the cooker for a similar, moisture-ensuring effect. Before you put the chicken in, coat the skin in a generous mix of paprika (smoked is great), salt, pepper, garlic, parsley, and thyme. Four hours should be enough for a small chicken of about four pounds. Extend your cooking time according to the weight of the bird. And rotate the chicken occasionally for more balanced flavor throughout. Try it with a racy red like Gamay Noir.

