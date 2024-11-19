 Skip to main content
Skrewball and Yung Gravy are collaborating to “Give Thanks and Get Basted” this Thanksgiving

Skrewball and Yung Gravy want to help you get "basted" this Thanksgiving

By
Skrewball
Skrewball

In a collaboration you didn’t realize you needed, well-known peanut butter whiskey brand Skrewball Whiskey is partnering with rapper Yung Gravy to “Give Thanks and Get Basted” this Holiday season. And yes, you read that right. Get basted, not wasted.

Skrewball Baster Set

Skrewball
Skrewball

To encourage getting basted around your friends and family instead of the awkwardness of getting wasted (as long as you don’t overindulge with this peanut butter whiskey), Skrewball Whiskey and Yung Gravy are releasing a limited-edition Skrewball Baster Set. The set includes seven 50ml Skrewball shot basters, a wooden baster holder, and a gravy boat to (for some reason) fill with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.

You might be wondering what peanut butter whiskey and basters have to do with each other. According to the brand, you won’t baste your turkey using this set. You’re supposed to enjoy single-serve shots of its whiskey using the basters. The gravy boat is a way for your friends and family to fill up their shot basters continually,

“Skrewball and Gravy together just made sense from the jump. We’re both sweet smooth, and know how to start the party ;). This Thanksgiving, I wanted to take family time to the next level. All you need is a turkey baster, a gravy boat, and some Skrewball,” Yung Gravy said in a press release. “Let’s all ‘Give Thanks and Get Basted’ this Thanksgiving with Gravy and Skrewball!”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass slammed down and spilling out
Vinicius "amnx" Amano / Unsplash

If you want to get “basted” this Holiday season, you can purchase The Skrewball Baster Set at Basted.SkrewballWhiskey.com for $11.28 plus tax.

