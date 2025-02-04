Skrewball Whiskey is launching a 1.75-Liter bottle perfect for game day

Table of Contents Table of Contents Skrewball Whiskey 1.75-liter Bottle Where can I buy it?

Just in time for the ‘Big Game,’ Skrewball Whiskey is launching its largest bottle yet. You won’t run out of their popular peanut butter whiskey in the middle of a game. That’s because the new bottle is a stout, mixable, shareable 1.75-liter bottle.

Skrewball Whiskey 1.75-liter Bottle

While most bottles are 750ml, this 1.75-liter size is the perfect addition to your game day table or at next year’s tailgating. It’s the ideal size to guarantee you’ll still be able to make cocktails well past Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance. Perfect for hosting friends and family, it’s also an excellent choice for big-batch cocktails. Who needs multiple bottles when you have this big boy?

Recommended Videos

“Skrewball has always been about defying expectations, ‘Skrewing the Usual’ and bringing people together,” Steven Yeng, cofounder of Skrewball Whiskey said in a press release.

“With our new 1.75-liter bottle, we’re giving our fans even more of what they love, designed to keep the party going. We want people to go big with Skrewball and enjoy the ultimate game day celebration with their favorite flavored whiskey.”

“Expanding our portfolio to new sizes is an exciting way to win new occasions for Skrewball and recruit new consumers,” said Gary Feeney, Senior Brand Manager.

Where can I buy it?

Skrewball Whiskey launched in 2018 and has gained quite a following since then. Great for shots, cocktails, or slow sipping, it’s the kind of flavored whiskey you always want on hand. It’s even better if it comes in a ginormous bottle. The Skrewball Whiskey 1.75-liter bottle is available at select retailers nationwide and at Skrewball Whiskey’s online shop for the suggested retail price of $50.99.

Buy Now