Coffee, rum, and pumpkin are the flavors of the moment

The Espresso Martini continues its reign as one of the most popular drinks in bars all across the world, but I’ve said before that I don’t think the best Espresso Martinis are made with vodka. Vodka doesn’t have a lot to add, flavor-wise, to the combination of fresh espresso and coffee liqueur, so all it’s really doing is upping the alcohol level. Which is fine and important to give the drink some kick, but is an area for experimentation when it comes to introducing new flavors.
I love to use rum in an Espresso Martini as the rich, chocolatey flavors are a natural fit for coffee, giving the drink more depth and interest. The rum brand Santa Teresa agrees, especially with the launch of its Coffee Cask Finish expression which uses barrels that previously held cold brew for finishing its Solera rum, creating a coffee-rum hybrid that is just itching to be mixed into cocktails.
As well as a coffee themed recipe, the brand also has a pumpkin-themed recipe for those who are lovers of all things pumpkin spice.
Café Santa Teresa
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Santa Teresa 1796 Arabica Coffee Cask Finish
- 0.5 oz Coffee Liqueur
- 1 oz Espresso
- 0.25 oz Simple Syrup
- 2 Dashes of Orange Bitters
Method:
Shake with ice, then strain into chilled glass. Garnish with three coffee beans.
Pumpkin Smash
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Santa Teresa 1796
- 1 oz Pumpkin Puree
- 0.5 oz Cinnamon Syrup
- 0.5 oz Lemon Juice
Method:
Add all ingredients into mixing tin, add ice, and shake vigorously. Strain into collins glass, top with soda water, or apple cider. Garnish with dehydrated apple slice, and sugar rim.