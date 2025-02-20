 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Pronghorn is launching a bourbon matured in Madagascar vanilla extract-soaked cognac casks

Pronghorn's new bourbon is aged ina very unique barrel

By
Pronghorn
Pronghorn

You’ve likely had your fair share of unique expressions if you’re a whiskey drinker. We’re talking about whiskeys elevated by maturing or finishing in unique barrels. And very few of those whiskeys are as unique as Pronghorn’s newest expression.

Edmond’s Honor

Pronghorn
Pronghorn

This whiskey was made to pay homage to the sometimes overlooked Edmond Albius, the Malagasy botanist and vanilla cultivation pioneer of the 1800s. It’s an ultra-premium bourbon that’s matured in vanilla extract-soaked cognac casks.

Recommended Videos

The first product innovation from Pronghorn, Edmond’s Honor was “Liquid Curator” Tracie Franklin’s tribute to Albius’ work with vanilla cultivation through hand pollinating vanilla. His impact is immeasurable, and his techniques are still used to this day.

Related

According to the brand, this 86-proof whiskey begins with aromas of honeysuckle, brown sugar, toasted baking spices, and cocoa. The palate is a mix of sandalwood, coconut, nutmeg, allspice, and citrus zest. The finish combines brown butter, toasted oak, chocolate, orange blossom, cinnamon, and Madagascar vanilla.

“When we set out to create Edmond’s Honor, we wanted to represent Edmond Albius’ legacy through distinctive taste and embrace the essence of real Madagascar vanilla, an ingredient that he made possible,” Franklin, Edmond Honor’s Liquid Curator, said in a press release.

“Every sip is a testament to Edmond’s discovery and the artistry shaping the future of bourbon.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
Haris Calkic / iStock

Edmond’s Honor is available at select retailers in Georgia, New Jersey, and Florida, and it will be rolled out to additional states throughout 2025. It is also available for nationwide shipping at www.edmondshonor.com. The suggested retail price for a 750ml bottle is $54.99.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Megan Thee Stallion is launching new premium tequila brand
Megan Thee Stallion is launching Chicas Divertidas Tequila
Chicas Divertidas

Music fans know Megan Thee Stallion because of her three Grammy awards,  hits like "Savage Remix," and her guest appearance on Cardi B's wildly popular "WAP." Soon, they'll also know her for alcohol. That's because she's set to launch a new tequila brand called Chicas Divertidas.
Chicas Divertidas

The brand is launching with two expressions: Blanco and Reposado. It's crafted at Casa Centinela (NOM 1140) (which also produces Centinela Tequila), which has been in production since 1904. Made the traditional way, it begins with single-source, 100% Blue Weber agave grown in volcanic soil and harvested by skilled jimadors at maturity. The agave piñas  (or hearts) are baked in masonry ovens before being crushed and then distilled in copper stills.

Read more
Echo Spirits is launching its newest Engineer Series Blended Bourbon
Echo Spirits pays homage to its beginnings with a new whiskey
Echo Spirits

Opened in 2019, Columbus, Ohio’s Echo Spirits was founded by Joe Bidinger and Nikhil Sharoff, both engineers when the doors first opened. In the years since, they’ve been able to quit their “day jobs” to put all of their effort into their whiskeys and rums, but that hasn’t stopped them from paying tribute to their former careers. They do this by releasing whiskeys in their aptly named Engineer Series.
Echo Spirits Engineer Series Batch 25A -Trail Mix

The newest addition to the ongoing series is Echo Spirits Engineer Series Batch 25A—Trail Mix. This blended bourbon consists of whiskeys from two Kentucky-based Bardstown Bourbon Company mash bills. Both are 60% corn, 36% rye, and 4% barley. They were also both matured for five years. The difference between the two whiskeys is that one was double-oaked at Echo Spirits for an extra year and a month in heavy toast new American oak from the Speyside Cooperage in Craigellachie, Aberlour, Scotland.

Read more
Coffee lovers, these 4 browned butter bourbon cocktails are a must-try
Notes of toffee, vanilla, and browned butter
Taffer's Browned Butter Bourbon

Many coffee cocktail recipes use vodka or rum, but these aren't the only types of liquor that pair wonderfully with espresso. Taffer's Browned Butter Bourbon works wonderfully as a liquor base for these four cocktails, with notes of vanilla and toffee infused into rich, bold bourbon whiskey.
If you're a coffee lover looking for something new to sip on, try these four browned butter bourbon-inspired coffee cocktails. These variations of already delicious cocktails are elevated by the carefully caramelized flavor of browned butter.

Browned Butter Irish Coffee

Read more