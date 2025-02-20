Pronghorn is launching a bourbon matured in Madagascar vanilla extract-soaked cognac casks

Table of Contents Table of Contents Edmond’s Honor Where can I buy it?

You’ve likely had your fair share of unique expressions if you’re a whiskey drinker. We’re talking about whiskeys elevated by maturing or finishing in unique barrels. And very few of those whiskeys are as unique as Pronghorn’s newest expression.

Edmond’s Honor

This whiskey was made to pay homage to the sometimes overlooked Edmond Albius, the Malagasy botanist and vanilla cultivation pioneer of the 1800s. It’s an ultra-premium bourbon that’s matured in vanilla extract-soaked cognac casks.

The first product innovation from Pronghorn, Edmond’s Honor was “Liquid Curator” Tracie Franklin’s tribute to Albius’ work with vanilla cultivation through hand pollinating vanilla. His impact is immeasurable, and his techniques are still used to this day.

According to the brand, this 86-proof whiskey begins with aromas of honeysuckle, brown sugar, toasted baking spices, and cocoa. The palate is a mix of sandalwood, coconut, nutmeg, allspice, and citrus zest. The finish combines brown butter, toasted oak, chocolate, orange blossom, cinnamon, and Madagascar vanilla.

“When we set out to create Edmond’s Honor, we wanted to represent Edmond Albius’ legacy through distinctive taste and embrace the essence of real Madagascar vanilla, an ingredient that he made possible,” Franklin, Edmond Honor’s Liquid Curator, said in a press release.

“Every sip is a testament to Edmond’s discovery and the artistry shaping the future of bourbon.”

Where can I buy it?

Edmond’s Honor is available at select retailers in Georgia, New Jersey, and Florida, and it will be rolled out to additional states throughout 2025. It is also available for nationwide shipping at www.edmondshonor.com. The suggested retail price for a 750ml bottle is $54.99.