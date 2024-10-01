Philters are the non-alcoholic spirits you need this October

Whether you’re taking part in sober October, or you simply want to alternative to alcoholic beverages, there are countless options available. In the last decade or so, there has been an explosion of non-alcoholic spirit options.

From Seedlip to Optimist Botanicals, to Sacre Zero Proof, there are a lot of choices available for those looking for the taste of spirits and the mixability without the alcohol. One of the newest options comes from the folks at Maya Tea Company and it’s called Philters.

Maya Tea Company is well-known for its innovative, creative, flavorful products that promote sustainability and overall wellness. The brand already makes herbal blends and teas, so it should come as no surprise that it’s also launching a non-alcoholic spirits line.

What is Philters?

Philters are non-alcoholic spirits for drinkers looking for an alternative to the high-ABV rums, mezcals, whiskeys, and other spirits they usually see on shelves. The brand is all about forging the same atmosphere and social aspect of drinking without the hangover and other harmful health effects. Philters is about creating a healthy lifestyle while enjoying a nice (NA) cocktail.

The Philters collection includes a non-alcoholic gin, mezcal, whiskey, and rum, each with a unique name that sounds like the spirit it’s meant to emulate. Jynn is a juniper-forward, floral, herbal spirit perfect for your favorite gin-based drinks. Mezkahl is a non-alcoholic take on a well-made mezcal’s classic, mellow, agave flavors. Wiski is an alternative to whiskey that’s known for its smoky, malty, complex flavor profile. Ruhm is Philters’ non-alcoholic take on a classic spiced rum with a ton of clove, cinnamon, and island spices.

Where can I buy Philters?

If you want a bottle or two to enjoy during sober October (or any time of year), every expression is available on Philters.com for $39.95.