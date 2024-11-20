Pendleton is launching its first bourbon

Pendleton Whiskey gets its name from the town of Pendleton, Oregon, the home of one of the largest and most historic rodeos in North America. It’s well-known for its award-winning line of whiskeys. Until now, the brand hadn’t branched out into bourbon whiskey. That all changed with the release of Pendleton 1910 Bourbon.

Pendleton 1910 Bourbon

The newest expression in the Pendleton family joins its popular Canadian Whisky and Pendleton 1910 Rye Whiskey. Pendleton 1910 Bourbon (the date comes from the year the rodo began) is a 90-proof straight bourbon whiskey that was matured for at least ten years in #3 char white American oak barrels. The whiskey is a blend of high and low-rye bourbon’s that were proofed down with glacier spring water from Mt. Hood. It’s known for its complex, memorable flavor profile of toasted vanilla beans, toffee, and peppery rye.

“With the addition of Pendleton 1910 Bourbon, we are poised for outsized expansion on a national level with this 10-year-old bourbon, ushering in an exciting new chapter for this historic and iconic Western brand,” Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits said in a press release.

Where can I buy it?

Pendleton 1910 Bourbon, the newest addition to Pendleton Whiskey’s portfolio, is available at select retail outlets and at PendletonWhisky.com for a suggested retail price of $49.99. While it’s currently available in limited quantities, there are plans to release it nationwide in 2025. If you’re already a fan of Pendleton’s other whiskeys or you enjoy bourbon, you need to try this new, exciting expression.

