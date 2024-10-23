Lost Lantern is releasing four unique expressions

Lost Lantern is an independent bottler of American whiskey located in Vermont. This award-winning brand is about removing any stigma surrounding the term “sourced whiskey.” Their goal is to find complex, unique, noteworthy whiskeys and release them as single-cask expressions or blends. They’ve worked with more than 30 different distilleries to release limited-edition whiskeys.

Recently, the brand announced not only one new expression but a whole collection. Its Fall 2024 Collection features a 10-year-old bourbon, two 10-year-old rye whiskies, and an almost 10-year-old American single malt whiskey. These four expressions are the oldest whiskeys the brand has ever released. Each release is non-chill filtered and bottled at cask strength.

“As more American distilleries reach new milestones, whiskey lovers will see a greater variety of age statements, proving that age and quality come from intentional craftsmanship, not just tradition,” Lost Lantern co-founder Adam Polonski said in a press release. “The whiskies in this collection honor distilleries that have demonstrated patience and dedication. After all, there’s only one way for a distillery to end up with a 10-year-old whiskey they made themselves: make it and wait ten years.”

Lost Lantern Fall 2024 Collection

Westland Peated American Single Malt 9.99 Years Old Single Cask

This 109.8-proof American single malt whiskey was made with a mash bill of heavily peated malted barley and matured for 9.99 years in new oak barrels.

Tom’s Foolery Ohio Straight Bourbon 10 Years Old Single Cask

This 119.4 Proof straight bourbon was distilled at a family-owned distillery in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Made with a mash bill of 63% corn, 27% malted barley, and 10% winter rye, it was matured for ten years in a 53-gallon barrel.

Spirit Works California Straight Rye 10 Years Old Single Cask

This 139.2-proof straight rye whiskey is made with a mash bill of 70% rye, 20% malted barley, and 10% rye. It was matured for ten years in new American oak barrels.

New York Distilling Company Straight Rye 10 Years Old Single Cask

This 133.9-proof straight rye whiskey was made with a mash bill of 72% rye, 16% corn, and 12% malted barley. It was matured for ten years in American oak barrels.

Where can I buy it?

This collection will be available beginning on November 7th at Seelbachs.com, LostLanternWhiskey.com, at the Lost Lantern Tasting Room in Vergennes, Vermont, and select retailers in California and Massachusetts for the suggested retail price of $150 each.