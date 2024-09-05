The brand's three expressions will be distributed by Southern Glazer's

When superstar Matthew McConaughey debuted his Pantalones Organic Tequila last year, it was quickly snapped up by both fans and tequila enthusiasts keen to try it. Now, the brand will be expanding across the U.S. thanks to a distribution deal with Southern Glazer’s.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring Pantalones Organic Tequila to tequila drinkers across the country via Southern Glazer’s,” said Andrew T. Chrisomalis, co-founder and Chairman of Pantalones. “We’ve received such positive traction and consumer feedback in the short amount of time since launching late last year. This amazing momentum, alongside our partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, means the sky’s the limit for Pantalones.”

Recommended Videos

While celebrity backed tequilas can be a mixed bag, Pantalones has succeeded in standing out from the crowd by winning a slew of awards and partnering with environmental organizations dedicated to protecting the planet. The brand has three expressions: a blanco, reposado, and an añejo, and all three are reasonably priced at between $45 and $55 per bottle.

McConaughey co-founded the brand along with his wife, Camilla, with the aim to enjoy good tequila while also having fun. “We launched Pantalones to remind everyone that tequila should be high quality juice, and fun,” said the couple.

“We’re grateful that that message has been well-swallowed on both accounts by both tequila drinkers and the industry. Throughout the last year, we’ve seen Pantalones enjoyed in our local markets via fancy pants cocktails, pickle margaritas, shooters, on the rocks, and straight up—you name it, Pantalones performs. And now, we are bringing Pantalones across the country so everyone can get their Pantalones on…and off.”