 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Matthew McConaughey’s Pantalones Organic Tequila is now available across the U.S.

The brand's three expressions will be distributed by Southern Glazer's

By
pantalones tequila expands organic jpg
Pantalones Organic Tequila

When superstar Matthew McConaughey debuted his Pantalones Organic Tequila last year, it was quickly snapped up by both fans and tequila enthusiasts keen to try it. Now, the brand will be expanding across the U.S. thanks to a distribution deal with Southern Glazer’s.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring Pantalones Organic Tequila to tequila drinkers across the country via Southern Glazer’s,” said Andrew T. Chrisomalis, co-founder and Chairman of Pantalones. “We’ve received such positive traction and consumer feedback in the short amount of time since launching late last year. This amazing momentum, alongside our partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, means the sky’s the limit for Pantalones.”

Recommended Videos

While celebrity backed tequilas can be a mixed bag, Pantalones has succeeded in standing out from the crowd by winning a slew of awards and partnering with environmental organizations dedicated to protecting the planet. The brand has three expressions: a blanco, reposado, and an añejo, and all three are reasonably priced at between $45 and $55 per bottle.

McConaughey co-founded the brand along with his wife, Camilla, with the aim to enjoy good tequila while also having fun. “We launched Pantalones to remind everyone that tequila should be high quality juice, and fun,” said the couple.

“We’re grateful that that message has been well-swallowed on both accounts by both tequila drinkers and the industry. Throughout the last year, we’ve seen Pantalones enjoyed in our local markets via fancy pants cocktails, pickle margaritas, shooters, on the rocks, and straight up—you name it, Pantalones performs. And now, we are bringing Pantalones across the country so everyone can get their Pantalones on…and off.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
These are the 10 most popular cocktails in the U.S.
The ten most popular cocktails might surprise you
most popular cocktails friends toasting with

You might not realize it, but there was a time when Americans weren’t so into cocktails. You couldn’t visit seemingly any city or town and find a few cocktail bars to visit. Your best option was a swanky hotel bar or a local bartender who happened to know how to make a whiskey sour. This all changed during the cocktail renaissance of the early aughts. More bartenders and drinkers got excited about rediscovering long-forgotten drinks while breathing new life into some that they took for granted.

Fast-forward to today, when bartenders are the new celebrity chefs of the world, and cocktail bars continue to pop up everywhere from Bakersfield to Baton Rouge. Wouldn’t you like to know what cocktails drinkers enjoy more than others in this now mixed-drink-saturated country? Thanks to NielsenIQ, you can.

Read more
Some of the best whiskey in the U.S. is made in Colorado (yes, really)
Laws is reimagining American whiskey...and we're loving it.
Laws Whiskey

When one stops to consider the place where whiskey is born, the locations that come to mind are the rolling green hills of Scotland or the dusty country roads of Kentucky and Tennessee, ridden horseback with a worn cowboy hat, perhaps. Colorado isn't necessarily the location we associate with truly great, impeccable whiskey. Apres ski-buttered rum or Rocky Mountain-cold beer, sure. But for better or worse, Colorado hasn't exactly been known for its whiskey - until now.

As it would turn out, Colorado's climate and natural ingredients make for something of a perfect whiskey-making environment, and one special distillery is taking every advantage.
Elevation and climate make Colorado ideal for making whiskey
, a Colorado-based whiskey distillery, is reimagining great American whiskey by creating unique and bold flavor experiences that directly reflect the environment in which they're grown and produced. Laws Whiskey House attributes these bold flavor experiences to the rugged growing conditions of the Rocky Mountain region, as they stress the grains just enough to create rich, robust, and bold flavors. This high-elevation desert environment also provides a dry climate with large temperature swings and big barometric pressure changes with storm cycles. These conditions uniquely age whiskey.

Read more
Matthew McConaughey’s hit new tequila brand is selling out
Apparently, tequila enthusiasts think it's alright, alright, alright
TEQUILA FINALLY GETS A KICK IN THE PANTS - MATTHEW AND CAMILA MCCONAUGHEY INTRODUCE PANTALONES ORGANIC TEQUILA

 

Most people know Matthew McConaughey from his various acting roles in films like Interstellar, Dazed and Confused, and his myriad romantic comedies. But in recent years, the Texas-born actor has begun to make a name for himself in the alcohol world.

Read more