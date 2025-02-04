 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Rampur Barrel Blush Indian Single Malt Whisky is now available throughout the US

Rampur Barrel Blush Indian Single Malt Whisky is available nationwide

By
Scotch
bizoo_n / iStock

If you enjoy single malt whisk(e)y but only drink single malt Scotch whisky, Japanese whisky, and even American single malt whiskey, you’re really limiting yourself. That’s because you’re completely leaving out a growing area of the single malt whisky world. Of course, I’m talking about Indian single malt whisky.

Lucky for you, you can easily remedy this. There are a handful of brands producing high-quality Indian single malt whiskies. One of the best is Rampur, which just announced the official launch of its popular Rampur Barrel Blush Indian Single Malt Whisky in the U.S.

Recommended Videos

Rampur Barrel Blush Indian Single Malt Whisky

Rampur
Rampur

Like all of Rampur’s single malt whiskies, this expression is produced at the Rampur Distiller in Northern India, which is located near the base of the Himalayas. It gets its name because it’s first matured in ex-bourbon barrels before being finished in Australian Shiraz wine casks. The result is a multi-layered, balanced, memorable whisky.

Related

According to Rampur, it begins with a nose of tropical fruits, floral notes, malty undertones, oak, vanilla, caramel, toffee, dried fruits, gentle spices, and dark berries. The palate is a symphony of flavors, including vanilla, caramel, toasted oak, blackberries, plums, and gentle spices. The finish is long, lingering, and warm with vanilla, oak, spices, and wine-like fruity notes.

“The growing demand for premium spirits in the U.S. has inspired us to introduce another exceptional expression of Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky,” Mr. Sanjeev Banga, President of International Business at Radico Khaitan, said in a press release.

“As American consumers continue to seek unique and high-quality offerings, we are excited to meet this demand with Rampur Barrel Blush. This launch not only reflects our commitment to innovation but also positions Rampur as a key player in the U.S. whisky market.”

Where can I buy it?

Scotch by candlelight
Andrew Seaman / Unsplash

Rampur Barrel Blush Indian Single Malt Whisky is available nationwide for the suggested retail price of $79 for a 750ml bottle.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Don’t be afraid of mixing your single malt whisky — try it in this cocktail
Blend your malt whisky with grapefruit for this unusual drink
The Macallan 52 Years Old

While it's common to find cheap and cheerful whisky cocktails, many enthusiasts of high-end single malts would say that these should only be drunk neat to appreciate their flavors fully. However, not everyone agrees, and the counter argument to that is that the very best spirits you own will make for the very best mixed drinks.

Now, it's true that it would be a shame to mix a great whisky with a cheap mixer like a low-quality ginger beer, and you wouldn't want to cover up the nuances of the whisky by adding too many sweeteners or tons of ingredients. But you can make interesting, complex drinks by blending a great whisky with just a few carefully chosen, simple ingredients.

Read more
Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked is finally available nationwide
For the first time Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked is available nationwide
Woodford Reserve

There aren’t many Kentucky distilleries more beloved than Woodford Reserve. From its classic Kentucky Straight Bourbon to its limited releases, it’s the type of distillery that seems to produce nothing but notable expressions. One of its most sought-after limited-release whiskey is Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked Bourbon.

First released as a member of the Distillery Series in 2015, this beloved whiskey has been hard to find and highly coveted for years. It was never available nationwide—that is, until now.
Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked
Screenshot Woodford Reserve

Read more
Kavalan Whisky released its 2025 single malt whisky gift sets
Kavalan is releasing three unique single malt whisky sets
Kavalan Whisky

When it opened in 2005, Kavalan Distillery aimed to prove that high-quality, noteworthy single malt whisky could be made in places other than Scotland and Japan. In the years since, this Yilan County, Taiwan-based distillery has done just that by winning numerous awards.

It really reached international acclaim when its Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique was named the “World’s Best Single Malt Whisky” at the 2015 World Whiskies Awards. Recently, the now beloved brand announced the launch of its 2025 single malt whisky gift sets.
Kavalan Whisky 2025 Gift Sets

Read more