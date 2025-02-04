Rampur Barrel Blush Indian Single Malt Whisky is now available throughout the US

Table of Contents Table of Contents Rampur Barrel Blush Indian Single Malt Whisky Where can I buy it?

If you enjoy single malt whisk(e)y but only drink single malt Scotch whisky, Japanese whisky, and even American single malt whiskey, you’re really limiting yourself. That’s because you’re completely leaving out a growing area of the single malt whisky world. Of course, I’m talking about Indian single malt whisky.

Lucky for you, you can easily remedy this. There are a handful of brands producing high-quality Indian single malt whiskies. One of the best is Rampur, which just announced the official launch of its popular Rampur Barrel Blush Indian Single Malt Whisky in the U.S.

Recommended Videos

Rampur Barrel Blush Indian Single Malt Whisky

Like all of Rampur’s single malt whiskies, this expression is produced at the Rampur Distiller in Northern India, which is located near the base of the Himalayas. It gets its name because it’s first matured in ex-bourbon barrels before being finished in Australian Shiraz wine casks. The result is a multi-layered, balanced, memorable whisky.

According to Rampur, it begins with a nose of tropical fruits, floral notes, malty undertones, oak, vanilla, caramel, toffee, dried fruits, gentle spices, and dark berries. The palate is a symphony of flavors, including vanilla, caramel, toasted oak, blackberries, plums, and gentle spices. The finish is long, lingering, and warm with vanilla, oak, spices, and wine-like fruity notes.

“The growing demand for premium spirits in the U.S. has inspired us to introduce another exceptional expression of Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky,” Mr. Sanjeev Banga, President of International Business at Radico Khaitan, said in a press release.

“As American consumers continue to seek unique and high-quality offerings, we are excited to meet this demand with Rampur Barrel Blush. This launch not only reflects our commitment to innovation but also positions Rampur as a key player in the U.S. whisky market.”

Where can I buy it?

Rampur Barrel Blush Indian Single Malt Whisky is available nationwide for the suggested retail price of $79 for a 750ml bottle.