 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This Paloma drink recipe puts a refreshing twist on the classic

Want to try a new take on the Paloma cocktail? Here's a great recipe

Mark Stock
By

Paloma con Manzana cocktail.

What’s not to like about a Paloma? The classic Mexican cocktail pairs up tequila with refreshing grapefruit for a colorful and heat-beating summer drink. And while there are some signature recipes, it’s also a drink you can play around with.

We got our hands on a recipe from Martinelli’s, the iconic sparkling cider brand. As you may have guessed, the drink involves some fizzy apple juice, which turns out to be an ideal pairing with the rest of the Paloma contents. Check out the recipe below as well as a few other ideas we have on riffing on this classic tequila cocktail.

Recommended Videos

How can I shake up the standard Paloma?

With tequila as a base and grapefruit juice bringing lively acidity to the table, there are many directions you can take the Paloma drink. We like to go spicy and not just with a good salted rim. Try adding a splash of Ancho Reyes, the stellar liqueur out of Puebla. Adding jalapeños is advised as well — just be sure to include the seeds if you like added heat.

Related

One can play around with additional fruit as well, especially in the summer when different things arrive fresh at the produce stand. Watermelon juice is a great option as is peach, which can be grilled and used as an attractive (and delicious) garnish.

While tequila is boss in the Paloma cocktail, it can be subbed out now and again. Try some Mezcal instead, or even a bit of Sotol. Consider small amounts of other boozy things too, such as tepache (the wild-fermented pineapple beverage native to Mexico), a sour or fruit beer, or a little bit of tasty sparkling wine.

And if you like a touch of sweetness in your cocktail, add some honey syrup or agave syrup to your Paloma recipe. Also, consider a splash of Aperol for added color and a bittersweet punch that goes extremely well with grapefruit. That, or some Lillet, the trusty French aperitif.

Paloma con Manzana

Sweet, spicy, salty, and thirst-quenching, this cocktail offers all of the things. As you’re sniffing around for the right grapefruit at the store, look for the heavy ones as they tend to have the best and ripest juice.

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 ounces tequila blanco (100% agave)
  • 1/2 ounce Giffard Pamplemousse
  • 2 1/2 ounces Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider
  • 3/4 ounce fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 grapefruit wheel
  • 1 small apple
  • 1 tablespoon Tajin
  • 1 dash of salt

Method

  1. Mix Tajin & salt together on a small plate and set aside.
  2. Add tequila, pamplemousse, lime and grapefruit in a cocktail shaker,
  3. Shake vigorously and strain over ice.
  4. Top with Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider, and stir briefly.
  5. Add one wheel of fresh grapefruit, placed inside glass against one side, slightly curved.
  6. Cut 3 apple slices,  “fan” them, and place them on top of the cocktail.
  7. Serve with a straw.

Ready to try your hand at some other cocktails? Check out our guide on how to make a Margarita and how to make a Boulevardier. You’ll be operating like a pro bartender in no time.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
The science of drinking at high altitudes (plus, expert tips for your mid-flight cocktail)
Curious about the science of high-altitude drinking? Here's the breakdown
Man drinking at sunset.

The Denver Nuggets won the NBA Finals this year and some say it's due to an invisible factor. Yep, because the team is based in the Mile High City, the air is thinner and there's less oxygen. So how does being at a higher altitude relate to the science of drinking?
It's pretty common to grab an in-flight cocktail or apres ski drink way up on the slopes of your favorite mountain. And if you've been that person, the alcohol may have rubbed you in a different way. Here's what happens when you engage in high-altitude drinking.

The science of high-altitude drinking
Frankly, there’s not a lot of good research out there on the topic. Back in the 1930s, freshly post-Prohibition America was thirsty again and at least a few people were asking the question. A Columbia University psychologist named R.A. McFarland looked into it, concluding roughly that at altitudes of 10,000 feet above sea level or higher, two to three drinks is more like having four to five drinks for low-altitude people.
But other studies suggest the body deals with alcohol the same, regardless of how high up one is. Researchers in alpine Europe looked into how beer was processed by the human body at sea level versus high up in the mountains at roughly 10,000 feet. The results? No difference, at least in terms of blood-alcohol content.
It’s a topic of some discussion within the aviation world. In fact, it’s easy to imagine pilots enjoying a Mai Tai pre-takeoff during the party-on-the-plane era of 1960s and 1970s. You know, the golden era of flying, when Pan-Am ran the show, people dressed to the nines (and wouldn’t even think about reaching for their Juicy-brand sweatpants) for flights, and smoked and drank excessively in the cabin. But studies in this regard, too, generally point to zero impact on the part of elevation.
Physiologically, it’s all about oxygen. Alcohol works its way through the bloodstream and tweaks hemoglobin’s ability to absorb oxygen. In the thinner air of higher locales, where there’s less oxygen present, it’s easier to feel something akin to tipsy (a little light-headed, dizzy, etc.). Alcohol’s effects aren’t magnified so much as that you’re simply imbibing in an environment with less of something you so vitally need — oxygen.
Which is to say altitude sickness exists and is thrown unfairly into the alcohol conversation. This condition is common enough that it’s estimated to affect some 200,000 Americans per year. Also called acute mountain sickness, it’s the physical distress some feel when higher, where oxygen levels are lower. Generally, symptoms include headache, nausea, and shortness of breath. Sound mostly like a hangover?
In the thinner air of higher locales, where there’s less oxygen present, it’s easier to feel something akin to tipsy.

Read more
How to use Pimm’s for a refreshing cocktail this summer
Curious about using refreshing Pimm's beyond the Pimm's Cup? We've got a few fine ideas.
The Champagne Safari cocktail from Hot Tin.

Even if your bar has all the essentials, there's a good chance it's missing a bottle of Pimm's. And when summer is in full swing, it's a pity to be without the gin-based liqueur born in England. Sure, the liqueur is famous for The Pimm's Cup cocktail, a fruity sensation ideal for the warmer months, but Pimm's can be utilized in a number of other ways too.

Here's a breakdown of the liqueur, plus how to make a great Pimm's drink or Pimm's cocktail, utilizing a bottle of the timeless Pimm's Cup No. 1. Your summer just got way more refreshing.
What is Pimm's?
Think of it as a fruit cup for adults. Pimm's is built around dry gin, with the liquid infused by a number of herbs and fruit juices. Given the refreshing nature of the liqueur, it does well with fresh fruit and carbonated toppers, often teamed up with things like lemonade or ginger ale.

Read more
These 4th of July vodka drink recipes from Tina’s Vodka are just plain great
Looking for some incredible drink recipes for 4th of July? We've got you covered!
Tina (Pina) Colada cocktail

 

Cracking open a cold one on the 4th of July is all but a requirement on the day we celebrate our country's independence. The grill is smoking, the tunes are rocking, the ribs are perfect, and friends and family are splashing in the pool. It's one of the most fun-filled days of the year. And of course, it wouldn't be complete without a few brewskis. But what if, in addition to the cold brews, you're looking to add a bit of fruity fun to the mix this year? Often on the 4th, beer and maybe some margaritas are the only options on the menu. And don't think for one moment we have anything against the classics. But what if you're looking to mix it up a bit this year? What if, in addition to the beers and margaritas (or beer margaritas), you want something with a hint of sophistication or sass? Tina's Vodka has got you covered.

Read more