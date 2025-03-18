 Skip to main content
Old Forester is adding to its 117 Series with Bottled in Bond Rye

By
The Old Forester 117 Series is a line of experimental, innovative whiskeys that was first launched back in 2021. Launched that spring, Old Forester 117 Series: High Angels’ Share was the first expression with three being releases each year since. The newest addition to this line of popular whiskey is Old Forester 117 Series: Bottled in Bond Rye.

Old Forester 117 Series: Bottled in Bond Rye

Since this new expression (and all 117 Series whiskeys) are special releases, they are bottled on 375ml bottled as opposed to the usual 750ml option. The first bottle in bond rye whiskey was made by Old Forester, it was crafted to be shared with your fellow whiskey-drinking friends and family.

Using the rules created by the 1897 Bottled in Bond Act, this new expression consists of a barrels filled during only one single distillation series and is matured in federally bonded warehouses for ten years as it began maturing in the spring of 2015.

According to Old Forester, the result is a complex, memorable 100-proof rye whiskey that begins with aromas of sweet honeysuckle, candied lemon, ginger root, and molasses candy. The palate is centered on spice, charred oak, freshly cracked pepper, and cooked pear. The finish is quick, dry, and features hints of citrus, lemongrass, and coriander.

“This 117 Series release is unique because it holds a tie to our 1897 Bottled in Bond, our tribute to the Bottled in Bond Act,” said Old Forester Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo.

“This release is a first for Old Forester, and stays true to our historical promise of quality, consistency and balance.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Maksym Tymchyk 🇺🇦 / Unsplash

Old Forester 117 Series: Bottled in Bond Rye is available at the Old Forester Distillery retail shop and on the distillery’s online store for the suggested retail price of $64.99 for a 375ml.

Buy Now

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
