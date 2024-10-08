Look out for this new hybrid beer

When breweries and wineries collaborate, the results are generally worthwhile. In New York, Wölffer Estate and Threes Brewing just teamed to release a saison. Inspired by a summery rosé wine, the beer was infused with grapes and allowed to patiently age in spent red wine barrels.

Just 14 barrels of the beer were made, or some 196 cases. Dubbed Original Copy, the beer is available at the winery’s tasting room, the brewery locations, and various shops throughout NYC, including many Whole Foods stores. The beer can also be found online.

Boasting some tannin and a refreshing makeup, with a moderate ABV of just 4.7%, the beer certainly reminds of a good pink wine. If there was a beer that wished summer would never end, this might just be it. The flavors reminds of tropical fruit and a good Sauvignon Blanc. Three grain types were used, along with NZ Nelson Sauvin hops. Can conditioned, the beer was treated to Wölffer Estate grapes from the 2023 vintage and aged in the barrel for several months.

The beer is proof that barrel-aged beers are not just heavy stouts given the bourbon vessel treatment. Brewers make all kinds of beer in old winery casks, with and without the addition of grapes, ranging in styles from saisons and sours to red and wild ales.

Wölffer Estate is set in Long Island and known for its cool-climate wines ranging from Friulano to Riesling. Brooklyn-based Threes Brewing has been a darling of the craft beer sector for a while, with a host of NYC locations.