When trying to build out a bar with an impressive array of bar tools, it can be easy to gravitate toward barware that will simply get the job done. There’s also a tendency to gravitate toward an expensive piece of art that will go above and beyond and become a statement piece the entire house can revolve around. These are some of the most expensive barware items in the world.

Most Expensive Cocktail Shaker: Asprey Silver “Tell-Me-How” Cocktail Shaker

In 1884, a Brooklyn man by the name of Edward Hauck patented the cocktail shaker. Surely, someone was shaking up cocktails before Ed, but the three-part bar staple known around the globe now found its official start that year. Perhaps Mr. Hauck’s original shaker, or some other 19th-century examples, can fetch a high price, but the “Silver Tell-Me-How” apparently can fetch $12,250. The majority of the shaker is silver, but the helpful ingredient liner is gold.

Most Expensive Mixing Glass: Richard Brendon Diamond Mixing Glass

Bar glassware such as mixing glasses don’t apparently have the extravagant history of some other cocktail accessories. While their glass structure could lend to fancy crystal builds, their relative sideline status in the cocktail-making process has left the market wanting for expensive mixing glasses. Still, as a widely available product, the $256 for the Richard Brendon Diamond Mixing Glass is still a shocking price for a potential bar staple.

Most Expensive Cocktail Knife: The Gem of the Orient

You call that a knife? This is a knife. When it comes to cutting, most can make do with any sharp blade. So next time a lime wedge needs slicing, think about “The Gem of the Orient.” The $2.1 million price tag on the custom knife set was a result of more than 10 years of work. The set includes 153 emeralds and nine diamonds.

Most Expensive Decanter: Ley Diamante

Decanters are often looked at for the valuable liquid they hold. But the often gorgeous pieces of crystal artwork can cost a pretty penny themselves. Check out the Tequila Ley .925 Diamond Sterling decanter. It’s made of hand-blown glass, coated in silver and platinum, and topped off with 4,000 diamonds. All of that costs a cool $3.5 million. Some of that might be the tequila inside, but imagine throwing the empty in the recycling bin.

Most Expensive Rocks Glass: Waterford

When pouring the next tipple, pay attention to the glass that the pour is headed into. It’s unlikely it measures up to some of the master craftsmanship that hails from Ireland. The Waterford Crest Tumblers feature the crest of Waterford city, where they’re hand-etched. The lion and sturgeon design can take weeks to complete. A set of two costs $3,500.

Most Expensive Wine Opener: London Bridge Wine Opener

London Bridge might fall down, but it can also help open the next wine bottle. One of the most expensive wine openers out there is made from a piece of the original London Bridge, which came down in 1831. With materials that could be more than 800 years old, the corkscrew sold for $62,790 at auction.

Most Expensive Jigger: Wayword Expression

Why measure a shot in a shot glass when an uber-expensive jigger will do the trick? More than 1,000 hours apparently went into creating the “Wayword Expression,” a jigger that will run a bar owner $126,726 to furnish. The tool was meticulously crafted to help a spirit breathe when poured into it and to pour into a vessel of a drinker’s choosing from any angle. The exterior mimics the engravings of classic Colt firearms and includes a base of 1.29 pounds of gold encrusted with 8 carats of diamonds. At one point “made to order,” the jigger is no longer easily found online.

