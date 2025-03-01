 Skip to main content
Moccamaster unveils popular pour over coffee maker in new “color of the year”

A color that represents tranquility and stability

By
Moccamaster Ocean
Moccamaster / Moccamaster

Moccamaster USA, a brand known for its premium pour-over coffee brewers made of high-quality and sustainable materials, has unveiled an exciting new color. This year’s “color of the year” is Ocean, representing tranquility and stability. This peaceful and cheerful blue color reflects the latest trends in kitchen aesthetics. With this color in your kitchen, you can blend form and function seamlessly with a bold color to incorporate into your kitchen design.

The Moccamaster KBGV Select in color Ocean is now available directly from the Moccamaster website and through an exclusive partnership with Williams-Sonoma. Known for brewing excellence, Moccamaster brewers are certified by the European Coffee Brewing Centre and produce high-quality coffee to the SCA-approved Golden Cup standard every brew cycle. The Moccamaster KBGV Select is handmade in the Netherlands from high-quality, sustainable materials and backed by the industry’s best 5-year warranty.

Part of what makes the Moccamaster KBGV Select different from other pour-over brewers available on the market is the glass design, which blends elegance and sophistication in a long-lasting coffee maker. The maker is also available in many other stunning colors, such as Turquoise and Terracotta. No matter what type of kitchen vibe you’re going for, Moccamaster has a color suited for every coffee lover.

Each pour-over-style coffee brewer is designed to extract the maximum flavor from coffee grounds, replicating the more complex process of a manual pour-over you typically drink in a cafe. Moccamaster brewers and grinders are built to last a lifetime. They are the perfect choice for those who love and appreciate an excellent cup of coffee while elevating any kitchen aesthetic.

