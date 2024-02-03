 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

You can make a quick hollandaise in your microwave in under 2 minutes – here’s how

It's time to stop cursing at broken sauces

Lindsay Parrill
By
Eggs Benedict on plate
Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock / https://stock.adobe.com/search/free?k=hollandaise&search_type=usertyped&asset_id=237184093

During my very first break from culinary school, I went home to visit my parents. As one does, I’d decided to show off with all of my fancy new culinary know-how and spent the weekend preparing a royal spread of pastries, breads, desserts, and every meal I could dream up…or had at least had jotted down in one of my notebooks. But on the third or fourth morning, exhausted from croissants and brioche, I decided to make for my my parents eggs benedict, complete with the most silky and buttery of all the sauces – hollandaise. Hollandaise sauce is truly something straight from the gods. Traditionally made from egg yolk and butter, emulsified slowly over low heat and accentuated with a lemony kiss, this velvety sauce is what brunchtime dreams are made of. Traditionally served over a number of dishes, it just doesn’t get any more delicious than a classic hollandaise.

Unfortunately, however, this delicious sauce can also be one of the most finicky to make. That morning with my parents, hopeful and full of joy and optimism after spending a few nights in my childhood bedroom, I set to work making a perfect eggs benedict with hollandaise for my sweet parents. I did everything right. The eggs were tempered, the bain marie was perfect, the eggs were poached to perfection. And then, out of nowhere and with no warning, along with my sweet young heart, my hollandaise broke. In a fury of embarrassment, I poured the entire batch down the drain and started again. And again. If memory serves, it was the fourth batch that finally worked, though I’d done absolutely nothing different than in the first three batches. Needless to say, it was a frustrating (and expensive) morning.

Recommended Videos

Since that time, I’ve mastered the art of hollandaise, but I’m not afraid to admit that – despite my experience – even I’m not immune to the fickle and unpredictable whims of hollandaise. That’s why I love a foolproof shortcut. Especially one that involves one of my very favorite ingredients – mayonnaise. Mayonnaise gets a bad rap, but this beautiful ingredient is really nothing but egg and oil, whipped and emulsified into creamy perfection. So, why all the hate? It’s something I’ll never understand.

Related

If you, like me, have found yourself needlessly frustrated on an otherwise beautiful Saturday morning, bent over your broken hollandaise sauce, spewing expletives, there is a better way. By swapping your egg yolks for mayonnaise in this simple hollandaise recipe, you can have a beautiful sauce on the table in less time than it takes you to toast your English muffins.

Eggs Florentine on a white plate

Microwave hollandaise recipe

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons butter
  • 9 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Method

  1. Place all ingredients in a microwave-safe bowl.
  2. Microwave for a minute and a half, pausing halfway through to stir.
  3. Continue to microwave in 20-second intervals until you’ve reached your desired temperature.
Asparagus with hollandaise sauce
simona/Adobe Stock

Microwave hollandaise tips and tricks

  • If the sauce is too thick for your liking, you can whisk in small amounts of hot water slowly until it reaches your desired consistency.
  • There’s no shortage of things you can do with hollandaise. Of course, it’s wonderful poured over any brunchtime classic, but we also love it with steak, or roasted vegetables like asparagus, artichokes, green beans, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, or absolutely anything else you happen to be serving.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
There’s a dangerous, gross new reason to toss your plastic water bottle into the garbage
Your plastic water bottle probably has microplastics
Hand holding water bottle

Like many people who'd prefer to simply sip Champagne with every meal, I certainly don't consume enough water on a daily basis. If I were one to make New Year's resolutions (I'm not), I might've considered making it a goal to drink my recommended dose of water every day in 2024. It's a good thing I didn't, though, because so far, I'd be doing terribly. Unless you count the increasingly mounting recycling bin full of empty wine bottles in my garage. No? Too bad. The good news is, if you're anything like me and just can't seem to meet that daily water quota, we have a new excuse to opt for a mimosa instead.
According to a recent study conducted by Researchers from Columbia University and Rutgers University and published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, there's a terrifying amount of microplastics in single-use water bottles. Admittedly, we've known for quite a while that any single-use plastics are bad news for the environment, but we had no idea the potential harm they could do to our bodies as well.

The study
The study tested three unidentified brands of bottled water. Concentrations of micro-nano plastics, which were estimated to be 240,000 particles on average per liter of bottled water, were found in each brand. About 90% of these were nano plastics. Though physically smaller than one micrometer in size per bottle, that amount is "orders of magnitude more than the microplastic abundance reported previously in bottled water," the study says.

Read more
I’ll only buy wagyu beef from these two mail-order farms – here’s why
Where to buy wagyu beef, one of the most expensive meats in the world
Vermont Wagyu Beef

You're probably very familiar with the term "Wagyu beef," even if you aren't entirely sure what it is. Of course, it's known for being one of the pricier options on the menu, but that added cost is entirely justified once you've had a taste of the deliciously marbled, oh-so-tender, succulent piece of perfection a Waygu steak is.
What is Waygu?
Wagyu is a specific breed of Japanese cattle known for their intensely marbled beef. To know beef is to know that fat equals flavor, and Waygu is the King of perfectly marbled fat. Not the gristly, chewy, rubbery chunks that we sometimes associate with beef fat, but the buttery, melty, sinfully juicy, life-giving flavor of succulent fat that makes a steak otherworldly in its deliciousness.

Unfortunately, due to its increased popularity in recent years, great Waygu beef is getting more difficult to find. Cheap copycats and cattle inbreeding have led to more sub-par beef on the market, and it's easy to get confused.

Read more
How to make better tacos at home: 5 can’t-miss tips
Want better tacos? Here's how to make them
Tacos

This is going to sound somewhat blasphemous, but hear me out. Until I was well into my teen years, I didn't think I liked tacos. It's hard to believe now, but I insisted that this beloved food just wasn't for me. This is because, like many American children, I had only been exposed to ground beef tacos, seasoned with a grocery store spice packet, topped with bagged lettuce and pre-shredded cheddar. Not to bash this classic culinary staple of my fellow '80s babies, but those aren't true tacos, and I will die on that hill.
It wasn't until a high school class trip to Mexico that I had the real thing, and I realized I'd been duped. It was love at first bite. This certainly isn't to say that all tacos must be strictly authentic or even Mexican-inspired. Heavens no. When I discovered my love for what tacos could be, I couldn't experiment enough with new ingredients and flavors. Having only had the one (rather lazy) version, I didn't realize how much potential these beautiful little flavor pockets had.
So if you, too, have a little childhood taco trauma, these are some of the best ways to recover.

Marinate your meat (and stop using ground beef)
My hatred for ground beef tacos may be a controversial take, and at the end of the day, there might be a nostalgic attachment that draws you back to this ingredient time and time again. That's fair. But if you do decide to branch out (and you should), marinating your meat - no matter what kind it is - is a step you shouldn't skip.

Read more