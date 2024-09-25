 Skip to main content
Keeper’s Heart Whiskey just released a 21-year-old Irish single malt

If you have an extra grand lying around, you'll want to buy this expression

By
Keeper's Heart
Keeper's Heart

If you’re new to the brand, Keeper’s Heart was launched in 2021 by cousins Patrick and Michael O’Shaughnessy. It’s already well-known for its award-winning whiskeys utilizing the best of Irish and American whiskey-making techniques and blending.

It’s well-known for its Irish + American, a blend of Irish whiskey and American rye whiskey. It also makes blends of Irish whiskey and bourbon, Irish whiskey and cask strength bourbon, as well as Irish single malt whiskeys and limited releases.

Recently, Keeper’s Heart launched its most exciting release to date. It’s called Keeper’s Heart 21-Year-Old Single Malt and it’s unique because, on top of maturing for more than two decades in oak barrels, it’s finished in Tokaji barrels (Hungarian oak barrels that previously held wine). The whiskey included was specifically selected from the rarest stock of Cooley Distillery Whiskey. This is the first of an annual series of high-end expressions created by Master Distiller Brian Nation that will showcase a unique barrel finishing.

“We are so excited to be launching this exceptional Irish Single Malt, as it highlights the beautiful impact that a unique barrel finish can have, especially on aged whiskeys,” Nation said in a press release. “Having always been a lover of Tokaji dessert wine, it was exciting and fun to have the opportunity to use a Tokaji cask barrel to craft something truly unique. This is just the beginning, and I’m looking forward to continuing this series of special releases that showcase the very best of our craft.”

What does it taste like?

Keeper's Heart
Keeper's Heart

Tokaji casks add an indulgent, almost dessert-like quality to this complex, balanced whiskey. Other flavors include sticky toffee pudding, toasted vanilla beans, dark chocolate, dried fruits, and light spices. The finish is warming, sweet, and loaded with oak and sweet wine-like fruit.

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
Vinicius "amnx" Amano / Unsplash

This 48.5% ABV limited-release whiskey is available for presale now and will be available in October at the Keeper’s Heart online shop as well as select retailers for $999.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
