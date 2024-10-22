This epic whisky has been maturing since 1982

Forty-two years ago, the year was 1982. ‘E.T.,’ ‘Grease,’ and ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ were in theatres. It was also the same year that Canadian whisky brand J.P. Wiser’s began aging their newest whisky release.

The first release in the iconic Canadian Whisky’s new “The Decades Series,” J.P. Wiser’s 42-Year-Old Whisky was matured in a combination of Speyside single malt Scotch casks, Canadian oak barrels, and ex-bourbon barrels.

J.P. Wiser’s 42-Year-Old Whisky

The result is a 104-proof, complex sipping Whisky that begins with a nose of candied orange peels, green apples, caramelized sugar, charred oak, dried fruits, and spices. Sipping it reveals flavors like dried cherries, sticky toffee pudding, candied nuts, peppery rye, fresh leather, and wintry spices. The finish is warming and lingering and ends with a gentle kiss of cinnamon candy.

“This extraordinary Whisky is a celebration of craftsmanship and the pursuit of perfection. We are thrilled to introduce the J.P. Wiser’s 42-Year-Old as the inaugural release of ‘The Decades Series,'” Dr. Don Livermore, Master Blender at J.P. Wiser’s, said in a press release. “Every aspect of this creation embodies the artistry and tradition that defines J.P. Wiser’s.”

Where can I buy it?

If the idea of purchasing a 42-year-old bottle of Canadian Whisky appeals to you, you can grab a bottle of this outstanding expression at select retailers throughout the US, as well as Flaviar, Mash and Grape, and Speakeasyco.com for a lot less than you’d think. The suggested retail price is only $350. Get yourself a bottle while you still can.

