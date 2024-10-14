 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Crown Royal is launching a 31-year-old whisky

Crown Royal is releasing its oldest whisky yet

By
Crown Royal
Crown Royal

There are few names more synonymous with Canadian whisky than Crown Royal. Its flagship blended whisky is a staple in home bars from Temecula to Tampa. If you’re a fan of this classic, mixable, sippable blend, you’ll love the new expression the beloved brand just launched.

Crown Royal Aged 31 Years

Crown Royal
Crown Royal

It’s called Crown Royal, Aged 31 Years, and is the oldest expression of the famous Canadian whisky brand. The third installment in its Extra Rare Series matured one year longer than its highly regarded Crown Royal Aged 30 Years.

Recommended Videos

This blend of rare whiskies (all matured for at least thirty-one years) was hand-picked by Crown Royal’s Master Blender Mark Balkenende for its balanced, memorable aromas and flavors. The result is a 46% ABV, complex, nuanced, highly sippable whisky highlighted with notes of peppery spice, toasted vanilla beans, charred oak, dried fruits, and more.

Related

“Crown Royal Aged 31 Years is our rarest variant to date and serves as the perfect addition to any luxury spirits collection,” Hadley Schafer, VP of Crown Royal, said in a press release. “This whisky has been patiently aging for over three decades, and it’s a true representation of the journey we have taken to create something extraordinary. We are excited to share this unique expression with our loyal brand adorers.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash

This limited-edition expression is available at select retailers in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas for a suggested retail price of $599. Fans of the timeless Canadian whisky brand will be clamboring to get their hands on a bottle.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
A mixologist guide on pairing drinks with sushi omakase
We interview three experts to learn about sake, wine, and whisky pairings
Sake being poured

For the sushi lover, the ultimate culinary experience is the omakase. A progression of carefully curated sushi and dishes crafted by the chef, an omakase meal is often also accompanied by Japanese drinks. Sake is an obvious choice for this Japanese meal, but the drink selection can also vary, ranging from wine to beer to Japanese whisky.

We interviewed a round of experts for insight, including wine director Luke Boland and resident beverage director Max Green of Coral Omakase, along with sake sommelier Gavin Humes of Sushi by Scratch.
How to pair drinks with omakase
Sushi selection at Coral Omakase at Point Seven NYC coralomakase / Instagram

Read more
If you like whiskey, you need to try the Cotillion cocktail this autumn
The Cotillion is another classic cocktail to add to your repertoire
Cotillion cocktail

If you’re a fan of whiskey-based cocktails, you probably have your favorites. We’re talking about iconic drinks like the Manhattan, Old Fashioned, Sazerac, and more. But, if you limit yourself to these well-known whiskey-based drinks, you’re really doing yourself a disservice.

Many classic cocktails have returned to prominence thanks to the cocktail renaissance of the early aughts. But there are just as many mixed drinks that still wait for you in the shadows, seemingly forgotten by time. One of these lesser-known drinks that deserves more attention is the Cotillion.

Read more
The absolute best Scotch for beginners: Our top picks
Scotch whisky isn't as intimidating as it seems
Glasses of Scotch lined up

Scotch whisky, especially single malt Scotch whiskey, can seem quite intimidating to novices. This is because there’s a certain level of sophistication that seems to come with the Scotch whisky industry. Instead of whiskeys for slow-sipping around a campfire, you might imagine old men adorned in tweed jackets sniffing and slowly sipping Scotch out of ornate Glencairn glass.

And while you certainly will find gentlemen who fit this description who partake in this magical, delicious type of whisky, this doesn’t describe all Scotch whisky drinkers. Surprisingly, Scotch (and single malt Scotch in particular) is well-suited for beginners looking to broaden their whisky horizons.
The best Scotch whiskies for beginners

Read more