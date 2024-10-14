Crown Royal is releasing its oldest whisky yet

There are few names more synonymous with Canadian whisky than Crown Royal. Its flagship blended whisky is a staple in home bars from Temecula to Tampa. If you’re a fan of this classic, mixable, sippable blend, you’ll love the new expression the beloved brand just launched.

Crown Royal Aged 31 Years

It’s called Crown Royal, Aged 31 Years, and is the oldest expression of the famous Canadian whisky brand. The third installment in its Extra Rare Series matured one year longer than its highly regarded Crown Royal Aged 30 Years.

This blend of rare whiskies (all matured for at least thirty-one years) was hand-picked by Crown Royal’s Master Blender Mark Balkenende for its balanced, memorable aromas and flavors. The result is a 46% ABV, complex, nuanced, highly sippable whisky highlighted with notes of peppery spice, toasted vanilla beans, charred oak, dried fruits, and more.

“Crown Royal Aged 31 Years is our rarest variant to date and serves as the perfect addition to any luxury spirits collection,” Hadley Schafer, VP of Crown Royal, said in a press release. “This whisky has been patiently aging for over three decades, and it’s a true representation of the journey we have taken to create something extraordinary. We are excited to share this unique expression with our loyal brand adorers.”

Where can I buy it?

This limited-edition expression is available at select retailers in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas for a suggested retail price of $599. Fans of the timeless Canadian whisky brand will be clamboring to get their hands on a bottle.

